Common people / La Nuit British Rock SUPERSONIC, 15 mai 2022, Paris.

Date et horaire exacts : Le samedi 14 mai 2022

de 23h00 à 06h00

payant

I’m Feeling Supersonic, give me gin & tonic !Back to UK! I’m Feeling Supersonic, give me gin & tonic !

Back to UK!

La Common People vous fera danser sur ses meilleurs sons british allant de David Bowie à Arctic Monkeys en passant par Oasis, Joy Division et Franz Ferdinand…

I’m Feeling Supersonic, give me gin & tonic !

Live tribute à 1h

DJ Set British Rock

Oasis / Arctic Monkeys / David Bowie / Blur / Joy Division / Franz Ferdinand / The Cure / Radiohead / The Libertines / The Smiths / Pulp / The Clash / Suede / The Stone Roses / The Beatles / Placebo / Supergrass / The Rolling Stones / Pink Floyd / Queen / Muse / The Police / Kasabian / Primal Scream / The Who / Bloc Party / New Order / Kaiser Chiefs …

Pour t’ambiancer dès maintenant: https://spoti.fi/3skE59z

SUPERSONIC 9 Rue Biscornet Paris 75012

1 : Bastille (Paris) (304m) 91 : Lyon / Daumesnil – Ledru Rollin (Paris) (246m)



Contact : https://fb.me/e/1Dny6lHTr

Clubbing

Date complète :

2022-05-14T23:00:00+01:00_2022-05-14T06:00:00+01:00