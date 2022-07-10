Common people / La Nuit British Rock du Supersonic SUPERSONIC, 10 juillet 2022, Paris.

Le samedi 09 juillet 2022

de 23h00 à 06h00

. payant 5€

La Common People vous fera danser sur ses meilleurs sons british allant de David Bowie à Arctic Monkeys en passant par Oasis, Joy Division et Franz Ferdinand…

I’m Feeling Supersonic, give me gin & tonic !

Live tribute à 1h

DJ Set British Rock

Oasis / Arctic Monkeys / David Bowie / Blur / Joy Division / Franz Ferdinand / The Cure / Radiohead / The Libertines / The Smiths / Pulp / The Clash / Suede / The Stone Roses / The Beatles / Placebo / Supergrass / The Rolling Stones / Pink Floyd / Queen / Muse / The Police / Kasabian / Primal Scream / The Who / Bloc Party / New Order / Kaiser Chiefs …

SUPERSONIC 9 Rue Biscornet 75012 Paris

1 : Bastille (Paris) (304m) 91 : Lyon / Daumesnil – Ledru Rollin (Paris) (246m)



Contact : https://fb.me/e/ofOVDSEoF https://fb.me/e/ofOVDSEoF https://link.dice.fm/N03154ae1e5f

Common people / La Nuit British Rock du Supersonic