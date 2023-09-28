Common People / La Nuit British Rock du Supersonic SUPERSONIC Paris, 11 novembre 2023, Paris.

Le samedi 11 novembre 2023

de 23h00 à 06h00

.Tout public. payant Ticket : 5 EUR

Back to UK!

La Common People vous fera danser sur ses meilleurs sons british allant de David Bowie à Arctic Monkeys en passant par Oasis, Joy Division et Franz Ferdinand…

I’m Feeling Supersonic, give me gin & tonic !

Live tribute à 1h de El Camino

DJ Set British Rock

Oasis / Arctic Monkeys / David Bowie / Blur / Joy Division / Franz Ferdinand / The Cure / Radiohead / The Libertines / The Smiths / Pulp / The Clash / Suede / The Stone Roses / The Beatles / Placebo / Supergrass / The Rolling Stones / Pink Floyd / Queen / Muse / The Police / Kasabian / Primal Scream / The Who / Bloc Party / New Order / Kaiser Chiefs …

SUPERSONIC 9 Rue Biscornet 75012 Paris

Métro -> 1 : Bastille (Paris) (304m)

Bus -> 29618791 : Lyon / Daumesnil – Ledru Rollin (Paris) (246m)

Vélib -> Lacuée – Lyon (121.91m)

Calculez votre itinéraire sur GéoVélo



