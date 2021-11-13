Common people / La Nuit British Rock du Supersonic SUPERSONIC, 13 novembre 2021, Paris.

Date et horaire exacts : Le samedi 13 novembre 2021

de 23h à 6h

payant

Back to UK!

La Common People vous fera danser sur ses meilleurs sons british allant de David Bowie à Arctic Monkeys en passant par Oasis, Joy Division et Franz Ferdinand…

I’m Feeling Supersonic, give me gin & tonic !

Live tribute à 1h par The Notions

DJ Set British Rock

Oasis / Arctic Monkeys / David Bowie / Blur / Joy Division / Franz Ferdinand / The Cure / Radiohead / The Libertines / The Smiths / Pulp / The Clash / Suede / The Stone Roses / The Beatles / Placebo / Supergrass / The Rolling Stones / Pink Floyd / Queen / Muse / The Police / Kasabian / Primal Scream / The Who / Bloc Party / New Order / Kaiser Chiefs …

SUPERSONIC 9 Rue Biscornet Paris 75012

Contact :SUPERSONIC 0146281290 communication@supersonic-club.fr https://www.facebook.com/events/242172547721729

Date complète :

