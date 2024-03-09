Common People / La Nuit British Rock du Supersonic SUPERSONIC Paris, samedi 9 mars 2024.

Le samedi 09 mars 2024

de 23h00 à 06h00

.Public adultes. payant Ticket : 6 EUR

WELCOME TO SUPERSONIC

Concerts gratuits, et nuits rock à Paris !

Back to UK!

La Common People vous fera danser sur ses meilleurs sons british allant de David Bowie à Arctic Monkeys en passant par Oasis, Joy Division et Franz Ferdinand…

I’m Feeling Supersonic, give me gin & tonic !

Live tribute à 1h de The Notions

DJ Set British Rock de Louis Shakermaker et Marques de Sad

Oasis / Arctic Monkeys / David Bowie / Blur / Joy Division / Franz Ferdinand / The Cure / Radiohead / The Libertines / The Smiths / Pulp / The Clash / Suede / The Stone Roses / The Beatles / Placebo / Supergrass / The Rolling Stones / Pink Floyd / Queen / Muse / The Police / Kasabian / Primal Scream / The Who / Bloc Party / New Order / Kaiser Chiefs …

Pour t’ambiancer dès maintenant :

SUPERSONIC 9 Rue Biscornet 75012 Paris

Métro -> 1 : Bastille (Paris) (304m)

Bus -> 29618791 : Lyon / Daumesnil – Ledru Rollin (Paris) (246m)

Vélib -> Lacuée – Lyon (121.91m)

Calculez votre itinéraire sur GéoVélo



Contact : https://fb.me/e/36H8tmH2d https://fb.me/e/36H8tmH2d https://link.dice.fm/D2f100e1be26

