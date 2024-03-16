Commemoracion del lenhièr Prat dels Cremats (Montsegur) Montségur
Commemoracion del lenhièr Prat dels Cremats (Montsegur) Montségur, samedi 16 mars 2024.
Commemoracion del lenhièr Organizat pel Cercle occitan del País d’Òlmes/Mirapeish e Convergéncia Samedi 16 mars, 09h00 Prat dels Cremats (Montsegur)
Dissabte 16 de març a Montsegur (Prat dels Cremats). Commemoracion del lenhièr. Organizat pel Cercle occitan del País d’Òlmes/Mirapeish e Convergéncia. Contacte : 06.34.98.91.13 o c.copom@orange.fr
Prat dels Cremats (Montsegur) château 09300 Montségur Montségur 09300 Ariège Occitanie
