ENS – VADROUILLE CULTURELLE, 3 juin 2023, Comigne.

3 km / Facile / + 6 ans

Rendez-vous au parking du foyer municipal.

Profitons d’un après-midi culturel. Une balade sur le sentier culturel à la rencontre d’espèces menacées, suivie d’un atelier art’récup et pour les plus curieux, un spectacle gratuit proposé par L’Envolée.

Matériel d’observation fourni. Prévoir pique-nique.

Le spectacle débutera à 20h et peut être payant. Renseignements et inscription sur lechai.carcassonne-agglo.fr.

Réservation obligatoire.

15 personnes max..

2023-06-03 à 14:00:00 ; fin : 2023-06-03 17:00:00. .

Comigne 11700 Aude Occitanie



3 km / Easy / + 6 years old

Meet at the parking lot of the municipal foyer.

Let’s enjoy a cultural afternoon. A walk on the cultural path to meet endangered species, followed by a workshop on art?récup and for the most curious, a free show proposed by L’Envolée.

Observation equipment provided. Bring a picnic.

The show will start at 8pm and can be paid. Information and registration on lechai.carcassonne-agglo.fr.

Reservation required.

15 people max.

3 km / Fácil / + 6 años

Quedamos en el aparcamiento del vestíbulo municipal.

Disfrutemos de una tarde cultural. Un paseo por el sendero cultural para conocer especies en peligro de extinción, seguido de un taller de arte de recuperación y, para los más curiosos, un espectáculo gratuito propuesto por L’Envolée.

Se proporciona material de observación. Se ruega traer un picnic.

El espectáculo comenzará a las 20.00 horas y es de pago. Información e inscripciones en lechai.carcassonne-agglo.fr.

Reserva obligatoria.

15 personas máximo.

3 km / Leicht / + 6 Jahre

Treffpunkt: Parkplatz des Gemeindezentrums.

Genießen Sie einen kulturellen Nachmittag. Ein Spaziergang auf dem Kulturpfad, um bedrohte Arten zu treffen, gefolgt von einem Workshop über Recycling-Kunst und für die Neugierigsten eine kostenlose Vorstellung von L’Envolée.

Beobachtungsmaterial wird zur Verfügung gestellt. Bitte Picknick mitbringen.

Die Vorstellung beginnt um 20 Uhr und kann kostenpflichtig sein. Informationen und Anmeldung unter lechai.carcassonne-agglo.fr.

Eine Reservierung ist erforderlich.

max. 15 Personen.

