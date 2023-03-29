Comedy Under the Eiffel Tower – Théâtre de la Tour Eiffel (Paris) THEATRE DE LA TOUR EIFFEL, 24 mai 2023, PARIS.

THEATRE DE LA TOUR EIFFEL PARIS 4 square Rapp Paris

CABUCHO EXPLOITATION (Lic: 1-R-2019-000704 / 008390) présente

COMEDY UNDER THE EIFFEL TOWER

English Stand-Up Comedy show in Paris right next to the Eiffel Tower, in the very prestigious Théâtre de la Tour Eiffel.

Each month, Lisa Raduszynski invites 3 English-speaking comics doing their best material just for this night.

The line up will be given on social medias before the show.

It’s the largest English comedy show in Paris, don’t miss it!

Buy 1 ticket, get 1 free drink for 1st category

Un stand-up comedy show en anglais, tout près de la Tour Eiffel, dans le très prestigieux Théâtre de la Tour Eiffel.

Chaque mois, Lisa Raduszynski invite 3 humoristes internationaux très talentueux.

Le seul plateau en anglais dans une grande salle de théâtre ! A ne pas manquer !

Le line-up sera communiqué sur les réseaux sociaux avant le spectacle.

1 billet acheté, 1 verre offert sur la catégorie 1

Distribution : Le line-up sera communiqué sur les réseaux sociaux avant le spectacle.

Direction Artistique : Lisa Raduszynski

Durée : 1h

