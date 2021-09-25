Comédie sur l’habitat intergénérationnel solidaire Salle Polyvalente du Complexe Sportif Saint-Paul-lès-Romans
Salle Polyvalente du Complexe Sportif, le samedi 25 septembre à 16:00
Participation au chapeau
Proposée par la Maison des générations en partenariat avec la municipalité de Saint Paul les Romans
Salle Polyvalente du Complexe Sportif 275.Chemin de la Forge.Saint Paul les Romans Saint-Paul-lès-Romans Drôme
2021-09-25T16:00:00 2021-09-25T17:30:00