C’EST DÉCIDÉ, JE DEVIENS UNE CONNASSE COMEDIE OBERKAMPF Paris
Catégorie d’Évènement:
C’EST DÉCIDÉ, JE DEVIENS UNE CONNASSE COMEDIE OBERKAMPF Paris, 29 décembre 2023, Paris.
C’EST DÉCIDÉ, JE DEVIENS UNE CONNASSE ! Dolorès est coincée, distinguée et timide mais aujourd’hui c’est décidé, elle veut devenir une connasse !Elle compte bien entendu sur Alex, un ami bourreau des coeurs, pour l’aider à devenir une parfaite femme imbuvable afin d’attirer l’attention de ces messieurs.Auteur : Elise PontiArtistes : Elise Ponti, en alternance: Alexis Jarniac, Tristan Chevallier
Tarif : 21.46 – 30.65 euros.
Début : 2023-12-29 à 20:00
COMEDIE OBERKAMPF 115 RUE DU CHEMIN VERT 75011 Paris