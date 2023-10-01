NI BREL NI BARBARA Combaillaux, 1 octobre 2023, Combaillaux.

Combaillaux,Hérault

Sur scène, deux artistes – Laurent et Mario – préparent leur prochain spectacle en hommage à Brel et Barbara..

2023-10-01 17:30:00 fin : 2023-10-01 . EUR.

Combaillaux 34980 Hérault Occitanie



On stage, two artists? Laurent and Mario? prepare their next show, a tribute to Brel and Barbara.

En el escenario, dos artistas ? Laurent y Mario? preparan su próximo espectáculo, un homenaje a Brel y Barbara.

Auf der Bühne stehen zwei Künstler ? Laurent und Mario? bereiten ihre nächste Show vor, die eine Hommage an Brel und Barbara ist.

