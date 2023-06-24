TANGO MEETING Combaillaux
Le Samedi 24 juin de 21h30 à l’aube du lendemain
Espace Occitanie – Combaillaux
La particularité du Tango Meeting : Ronda des DJs à chacune des 3 milongas
Les 5 DJs musicalisent tour à tour des sets de 1h environ.
Saturday, June 24th from 9:30 pm to dawn the next day
Espace Occitanie – Combaillaux
The particularity of the Tango Meeting : Ronda of the DJs at each of the 3 milongas
The 5 DJs will take turns to play sets of about 1 hour
REUNIÓN DE TANGO
Sábado 24 de junio de 21h30 a la madrugada del día siguiente
Espacio Occitania – Combaillaux
La particularidad del Tango Meeting: Ronda de DJs en cada una de las 3 milongas
Los 5 DJs se turnarán para tocar sets de 1 hora aproximadamente
Am Samstag, den 24. Juni von 21.30 Uhr bis zum Morgengrauen des nächsten Tages
Espace Occitanie – Combaillaux
Die Besonderheit des Tango Meetings: DJ-Ronda bei jeder der 3 Milongas
Die 5 DJs musizieren abwechselnd in Sets von ca. 1 Stunde Dauer
Mise à jour le 2023-03-28 par OT DU GRAND PIC ST LOUP