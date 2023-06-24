TANGO MEETING, 24 juin 2023, Combaillaux.

Le Samedi 24 juin de 21h30 à l’aube du lendemain

Espace Occitanie – Combaillaux

La particularité du Tango Meeting : Ronda des DJs à chacune des 3 milongas

Les 5 DJs musicalisent tour à tour des sets de 1h environ.

Saturday, June 24th from 9:30 pm to dawn the next day

Espace Occitanie – Combaillaux

The particularity of the Tango Meeting : Ronda of the DJs at each of the 3 milongas

The 5 DJs will take turns to play sets of about 1 hour

REUNIÓN DE TANGO

Sábado 24 de junio de 21h30 a la madrugada del día siguiente

Espacio Occitania – Combaillaux

La particularidad del Tango Meeting: Ronda de DJs en cada una de las 3 milongas

Los 5 DJs se turnarán para tocar sets de 1 hora aproximadamente

Am Samstag, den 24. Juni von 21.30 Uhr bis zum Morgengrauen des nächsten Tages

Espace Occitanie – Combaillaux

Die Besonderheit des Tango Meetings: DJ-Ronda bei jeder der 3 Milongas

Die 5 DJs musizieren abwechselnd in Sets von ca. 1 Stunde Dauer

