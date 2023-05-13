CONCERT – MAMZ’ELLES ET LUI Combaillaux Catégories d’Évènement: Combaillaux

CONCERT – MAMZ’ELLES ET LUI, 13 mai 2023, Combaillaux. Concert Pop Rock – Mamz’Elles et Lui

Samedi 13 mai 2023 à 21h

Salle Occitanie de Combaillaux Buvette dès 20h – entrée libre.

Pop Rock Concert – Mamz’Elles et Lui

Saturday, May 13th 2023 at 9pm

Occitanie Hall of Combaillaux Refreshment bar from 20h – free entrance Concierto Pop Rock – Mamz’Elles et Lui

Sábado 13 de mayo de 2023 a las 21h

Sala Occitanie de Combaillaux Bar a partir de las 20h – entrada libre Pop-Rock-Konzert – Mamz’Elles et Lui

Samstag, den 13. Mai 2023 um 21 Uhr

Salle Occitanie in Combaillaux Getränkestand ab 20 Uhr – freier Eintritt

