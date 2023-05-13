CONCERT – MAMZ’ELLES ET LUI Combaillaux
CONCERT – MAMZ’ELLES ET LUI, 13 mai 2023, Combaillaux.
Concert Pop Rock – Mamz’Elles et Lui
Samedi 13 mai 2023 à 21h
Salle Occitanie de Combaillaux
Buvette dès 20h – entrée libre.
2023-05-13 à ; fin : 2023-05-13 . .
Combaillaux 34980 Hérault Occitanie
Pop Rock Concert – Mamz’Elles et Lui
Saturday, May 13th 2023 at 9pm
Occitanie Hall of Combaillaux
Refreshment bar from 20h – free entrance
Concierto Pop Rock – Mamz’Elles et Lui
Sábado 13 de mayo de 2023 a las 21h
Sala Occitanie de Combaillaux
Bar a partir de las 20h – entrada libre
Pop-Rock-Konzert – Mamz’Elles et Lui
Samstag, den 13. Mai 2023 um 21 Uhr
Salle Occitanie in Combaillaux
Getränkestand ab 20 Uhr – freier Eintritt
Mise à jour le 2023-03-20 par OT DU GRAND PIC ST LOUP