Conférence senior « La mémoire qui flanche ! Faut-il s’inquiéter ? » Colombiès, 1 décembre 2023, Colombiès.

Colombiès,Aveyron

Le Point Info Seniors, porté par le Centre Social et Culturel et à l’initiative du Département, propose aux séniors de l’ensemble du Pays Ségali, cette rencontre sur le thème de la mémoire..

2023-12-11 fin : 2023-12-11 . EUR.

Colombiès 12240 Aveyron Occitanie



The Point Info Seniors, run by the Centre Social et Culturel and on the initiative of the Département, offers seniors from all over Pays Ségali this meeting on the theme of memory.

El Point Info Seniors, dirigido por el Centre Social et Culturel y a iniciativa del Departamento, propone a las personas mayores de todo el Pays Ségali este encuentro sobre el tema de la memoria.

Der Senioreninfopunkt, der vom Centre Social et Culturel getragen wird und auf Initiative des Departements entstanden ist, bietet Senioren aus dem gesamten Segali-Land dieses Treffen zum Thema Erinnerung an.

