CONCERT – LA GRAND’ RUE Colombiers, 6 octobre 2023, Colombiers.

Colombiers,Hérault

A l’origine une rencontre, celle de deux auteurs-compositeurs-interprètes. Un heureux coup du sort qui a réuni Karine Le Blévec et Jean-Pierre Mézin alias cOuSinJp dans La Grand’ Rue..

Colombiers 34440 Hérault Occitanie



It all started with a meeting between two singer-songwriters. A stroke of good fortune that brought together Karine Le Ble?vec and Jean-Pierre Me?zin alias cOuSinJp in La Grand? Rue.

Todo empezó con un encuentro entre dos cantautores. Un golpe de suerte que reunió a Karine Le Ble?vec y Jean-Pierre Me?zin, alias cOuSinJp, en La Grand? Rue.

Am Anfang stand eine Begegnung zweier Autoren, Komponisten und Interpreten. Eine glückliche Fügung des Schicksals führte Karine Le Ble?vec und Jean-Pierre Me?zin alias cOuSinJp in La Grand? Rue.

