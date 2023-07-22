Championnat de France de Supermotard Circuit International de Karting, 22 juillet 2023, Colombiers.

Championnat de France de Supermotard 2023.

Retrouvez l’élite française du Supermot’, ces véritables virtuoses de la glisse nous offrent chaque saison un spectacle exceptionnel !

6 catégories : Prestige S1, S2, Challenger, S3, S4 85cc et S4 65cc..

2023-07-22 à ; fin : 2023-07-23 . .

Circuit International de Karting

Colombiers 18200 Cher Centre-Val de Loire



French Supermotard Championship 2023.

Meet the French Supermot? elite, these true virtuosos of sliding offer us each season an exceptional show!

6 categories : Prestige S1, S2, Challenger, S3, S4 85cc and S4 65cc.

Campeonato de Francia de Supermotard 2023.

Conoce a la élite francesa del Supermotard, ¡estos auténticos virtuosos del deslizamiento nos ofrecen un espectáculo excepcional cada temporada!

6 categorías : Prestige S1, S2, Challenger, S3, S4 85cc y S4 65cc.

Französische Supermotard-Meisterschaft 2023.

Diese virtuosen Fahrer bieten uns jede Saison ein außergewöhnliches Spektakel!

6 Kategorien: Prestige S1, S2, Challenger, S3, S4 85cc und S4 65cc.

Mise à jour le 2023-04-13 par OT TOURISME-COEUR DE FRANCE