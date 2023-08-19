Cinéma de plein air : le grand bleu Colmar, 19 août 2023, Colmar.

Colmar,Haut-Rhin

Genre : Aventure, Drame, Romance

La rivalité de deux enfants, dans la mer, en Grèce, qui se poursuit lorsqu’ils sont adultes. Lequel des deux plongera le plus loin et le plus profond ?.

2023-08-19 fin : 2023-08-19 23:50:00. 0 EUR.

Colmar 68000 Haut-Rhin Grand Est



Genre: Adventure, Drama, Romance

Two children’s rivalry in the Greek sea continues into adulthood. Which of them will dive the deepest?

Género: Aventura, Drama, Romance

La rivalidad entre dos niños en el mar griego continúa cuando se convierten en adultos. ¿Cuál de los dos buceará más lejos y más profundo?

Genre: Abenteuer, Drama, Romanze

Die Rivalität zweier Kinder im Meer in Griechenland, die sich fortsetzt, wenn sie erwachsen sind. Wer von beiden taucht am weitesten und tiefsten?

Mise à jour le 2023-06-08 par Office de tourisme de Colmar