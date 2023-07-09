Festival International de Colmar : soirée Tchaïkovski 3 grand rue, 9 juillet 2023, Colmar.

Deuxième soirée en compagnie de l’Orchestre national du Capitole sous la direction de Tarmo Peltokoski ! Et le retour au festival du jeune prodige du violon Daniel Lozakovich..

2023-07-09 à ; fin : 2023-07-09 22:30:00. EUR.

3 grand rue

Colmar 68000 Haut-Rhin Grand Est



Second evening with the Orchestre national du Capitole under the direction of Tarmo Peltokoski! And the return to the festival of the young violin prodigy Daniel Lozakovich.

Segunda velada con la Orquesta Nacional del Capitolio bajo la dirección de Tarmo Peltokoski Y el regreso al festival del joven prodigio del violín Daniel Lozakovich.

Zweiter Abend mit dem Orchestre National du Capitole unter der Leitung von Tarmo Peltokoski! Und die Rückkehr des Geigenwunderkindes Daniel Lozakovich zum Festival.

Mise à jour le 2023-04-21 par Office de tourisme de Colmar