Festival International de Colmar : soirée Bruckner 3 grand rue, 8 juillet 2023, Colmar.

Pour le retour de l’Orchestre national du Capitole au Festival de Colmar, Tarmo Peltokoski a choisi de nous interpréter l’une des œuvres-phares du romantisme germanique : la Symphonie n°4 de Bruckner.

2023-07-08 à ; fin : 2023-07-08 22:30:00. EUR.

3 grand rue

Colmar 68000 Haut-Rhin Grand Est



For the return of the Orchestre National du Capitole to the Colmar Festival, Tarmo Peltokoski has chosen to perform one of the key works of German romanticism: Bruckner?s Symphony No. 4

Para el regreso de la Orquesta Nacional del Capitolio al Festival de Colmar, Tarmo Peltokoski ha elegido una de las obras clave del romanticismo alemán: la Sinfonía nº 4 de Bruckner

Für die Rückkehr des Orchestre national du Capitole zum Festival von Colmar hat Tarmo Peltokoski eines der Hauptwerke der deutschen Romantik ausgewählt: Bruckners Symphonie Nr. 4

