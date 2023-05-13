mar 25 avril 2023
Concert cycle Bach place du 2 Février Colmar

Concert cycle Bach place du 2 Février, 13 mai 2023, Colmar.

Oratorio de l’Ascension de J.S.BACH , par le Choeur Bach 2023 et l’orchestre baroque de Strasbourg.
2023-05-13 à ; fin : 2023-05-13 21:30:00. EUR.
place du 2 Février
Colmar 68000 Haut-Rhin Grand Est

Oratorio of the Ascension by J.S.BACH, by the Bach 2023 Choir and the Strasbourg Baroque Orchestra

Oratorio de la Ascensión de J.S.BACH, por el Coro Bach 2023 y la Orquesta Barroca de Estrasburgo

Himmelfahrtsoratorium von J.S.BACH , vom Bachchor 2023 und dem Straßburger Barockorchester

Mise à jour le 2023-04-20 par Office de tourisme de Colmar

13 mai 2023
,
Autres

place du 2 Février
place du 2 Février
Colmar
Haut-Rhin
