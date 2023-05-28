«Sur les Traces du Tour de France Femmes», 28 mai 2023, Collonges-la-Rouge.

A l’initiative du Département de la Corrèze, avec le concours du Comité départemental de cyclisme 19 et du Comité départemental de Cyclotourisme, une randonnée cycliste «Sur les Traces du Tour de France Femmes» est organisée entre Collonges-la-Rouge et Saint-Robert le dimanche 28 mai 2023 sur le circuit corrézien du Tour de France Femmes de cet été (25 juillet). Elle est gratuite et ouverte à tous : féminines, masculins et mineurs, licenciés et non licenciés (et au Vélo à Assistance Electrique). 3 circuits sont possibles sur 3 départ différents. Un ravitaillement sera offert par le Conseil Départemental de la Corrèze à Pompadour, L’inscription en ligne est obligatoire, aucune inscription sur place ne sera acceptée.

Les inscriptions sont ouvertes https://www.helloasso.com/associations/comite-departemental-cyclisme-de-la-correze/evenements/randonnee-cycliste-la-collonges-la-rouge-saint-robert?fbclid=IwAR3MoSReGGj8_fDj9IUvdLSuxYC6suzEG3hclNUmc3Nbqoz1fRq3zk3hBQk.

Dimanche 2023-05-28 à 00:00:00 ; fin : 2023-05-28 . .

Collonges-la-Rouge 19500 Corrèze Nouvelle-Aquitaine



On the initiative of the Department of Corrèze, with the help of the Departmental Cycling Committee 19 and the Departmental Cyclotourism Committee, a cycling tour « On the Tracks of the Tour de France Women » is organized between Collonges-la-Rouge and Saint-Robert on Sunday, May 28, 2023 on the Correze circuit of the Tour de France Women of this summer (July 25). It is free and open to all: women, men and minors, licensed and unlicensed (and to the Electrically Assisted Bicycle). 3 circuits are possible on 3 different departure. A refreshment station will be offered by the Conseil Départemental de la Corrèze in Pompadour. Online registration is mandatory, no on-site registration will be accepted.

Registration is open https://www.helloasso.com/associations/comite-departemental-cyclisme-de-la-correze/evenements/randonnee-cycliste-la-collonges-la-rouge-saint-robert?fbclid=IwAR3MoSReGGj8_fDj9IUvdLSuxYC6suzEG3hclNUmc3Nbqoz1fRq3zk3hBQk

Por iniciativa del Departamento de Corrèze, con la ayuda del Comité Ciclista Departamental 19 y del Comité Cicloturista Departamental, se organiza una marcha cicloturista « Tras las huellas del Tour de Francia Femenino » entre Collonges-la-Rouge y Saint-Robert el domingo 28 de mayo de 2023 en el circuito de Corrèze del Tour de Francia Femenino de este verano (25 de julio). Es gratuito y está abierto a todos: mujeres, hombres y menores, con licencia y sin licencia (y a la bicicleta asistida eléctricamente). se podrán realizar 3 circuitos en 3 salidas diferentes. El Conseil Départemental de la Corrèze ofrecerá un punto de avituallamiento en Pompadour. La inscripción en línea es obligatoria, no se aceptarán inscripciones in situ.

Las inscripciones están abiertas https://www.helloasso.com/associations/comite-departemental-cyclisme-de-la-correze/evenements/randonnee-cycliste-la-collonges-la-rouge-saint-robert?fbclid=IwAR3MoSReGGj8_fDj9IUvdLSuxYC6suzEG3hclNUmc3Nbqoz1fRq3zk3hBQk

Auf Initiative des Departements Corrèze und mit Unterstützung des Comité départemental de cyclisme 19 und des Comité départemental de Cyclotourisme wird am Sonntag, den 28. Mai 2023, eine Radtour « Sur les Traces du Tour de France Femmes » zwischen Collonges-la-Rouge und Saint-Robert auf der Strecke der Tour de France Femmes in diesem Sommer (25. Juli) in der Region Corrèze organisiert. Sie ist kostenlos und steht allen offen: Frauen, Männern und Minderjährigen, Lizenzierten und Nicht-Lizenzierten (und dem Fahrrad mit elektrischer Unterstützung). es gibt 3 Strecken an 3 verschiedenen Startpunkten. Eine Verpflegungsstation wird vom Conseil Départemental de la Corrèze in Pompadour angeboten. Die Online-Anmeldung ist obligatorisch, eine Anmeldung vor Ort wird nicht akzeptiert.

Die Anmeldungen sind offen https://www.helloasso.com/associations/comite-departemental-cyclisme-de-la-correze/evenements/randonnee-cycliste-la-collonges-la-rouge-saint-robert?fbclid=IwAR3MoSReGGj8_fDj9IUvdLSuxYC6suzEG3hclNUmc3Nbqoz1fRq3zk3hBQk

Mise à jour le 2023-05-14 par OT de Beaulieu sur Dordogne