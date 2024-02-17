COLLÈGUETEUF BY POZCLOPE Le Chapiteau Marseille, samedi 17 février 2024.

COLLÈGUETEUF BY POZCLOPE ♫♫♫ Samedi 17 février, 22h00 Le Chapiteau A partir de 5,59€ en pré-vente / 10€ sur place

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

Début : 2024-02-17T22:00:00+01:00 – 2024-02-18T04:00:00+01:00

Fin : 2024-02-17T22:00:00+01:00 – 2024-02-18T04:00:00+01:00

✦ LA COLLÈGUETEUF PozClope fête ses un an ✦

► Tekno, DnB, Techno, Electro, House

► 22h00 04h00

► Pur sound system

► BAR BIO, LOCAL et à petits prix

Souvenez-vous, il y a un an, le premier vol de PozClope décollait à destination de notre cendrier. Depuis, bien des vols ont été réalisés, pour toujours plus de rires et de dopamine

On n’aura jamais les bons mots pour vous remercier pour cette année incroyable, mais à défaut de mots, on vous propose de tous se réunir le samedi 17 février au Chapiteau pour une maxi CollègueTeuf !!

Au programme, pleins de surprises, pleins de copains pour partager nos platines, et un plein de dopamine

On a hâte de vous retrouver

— LINE UP —

BLUJ (ratz.wav) B2B LINKY

https://soundcloud.com/ratz-wav/ratz001-bluj

https://soundcloud.com/ilinca-anghel

FELKI (ratz.wav) B2B2 BUBBLY GUY (ratz.wav)

FILANTE B2B LA LOUVE

https://soundcloud.com/filantemozza/filante-paramoteur-set

https://soundcloud.com/louve-lmn

GUIBS B2B LILAX

https://soundcloud.com/lily-tissot

LEÏKA B2B KALAGHAN (anomaly)

NOÉ B2B CURTIS OD (Primeurs Sonores)

https://soundcloud.com/luzernarec…/noe-luzerna-podcast-002

https://soundcloud.com/curtis-odone

SANI B2B OGIVE2000 (Parfumerie System)

https://soundcloud.com/its_saniii

https://soundcloud.com/user-174470335

—-

BILLETTERIE https://shotgun.live/events/collegue-teuf-by-poz-clope…

PRÉVENTE ABONNÉ SHOTGUN 5e + frais de loc

PRÉVENTE 7e + frais de loc

SUR PLACE 10e

— INFOS PRATIQUES —

On prend soin les un·es des autres

➡ La musique s’arrête à 03h30 et on évite le bruit en quittant les lieux pour ne pas déranger les voisin·es on vous attend donc on fire dès la première heure !

➡ Tout comportement oppressif (agression, harcèlement, paroles et gestes déplacés…), qu’il soit à caractère sexiste, raciste, homophobe, transphobe, grossophobe, validiste (…) est banni du Chapiteau. Le Chapiteau se réserve le droit de refuser toute personne ayant des comportements oppressifs et/ou discriminatoires.

➡ L’équipe se tient à votre disposition si vous subissez quelconque type d’agression / harcèlement ou vous sentez mal à l’aise vis-à-vis du comportement d’un·e personne présente sur nos lieux. Si cela arrive, n’hésitez pas à vous adresser à notre chargée de prévention à l’accueil ou à contacter notre safe hotline +33 7 51 17 93 32.

► Politique de réduction de plastique + récup

► Le 1er BAR BIO, LOCAL et à petits prix à Marseille

_____________________________________________________________

Retrouvez l’agenda musical complet de Marseille alive

→ https://www.marseillealive.fr/agenda-concerts/

Le Chapiteau 38 Traverse Notre Dame de Bon Secours, 13003 Marseille Marseille 13003 Marseille 3e Arrondissement Bouches-du-Rhône Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur [{« type »: « link », « value »: « https://shotgun.live/fr/events/collegue-teuf-by-poz-clope »}] [{« data »: {« author »: « Ratz.wav », « cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « Listen to [RATZ001] BluJ by Ratz.wav #np on #SoundCloud », « type »: « rich », « title »: « [RATZ001] BluJ by Ratz.wav », « thumbnail_url »: « https://i1.sndcdn.com/artworks-lZmm3ZJYC1M7eLBw-r290bA-t500x500.jpg », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://soundcloud.com/ratz-wav/ratz001-bluj », « thumbnail_height »: 500, « author_url »: « https://soundcloud.com/ratz-wav », « thumbnail_width »: 500, « options »: {« _horizontal »: {« label »: « Slimmer horizontal player », « value »: false}, « _hide_comments »: {« label »: « Hide timed comments », « value »: false}, « _height »: {« values »: {« 0 »: « Let Iframely optimize player for the artwork », « 300 »: « 300px », « 400 »: « 400px », « 600 »: « 600px »}, « label »: « Adjust height », « value »: 400}}, « html »: «

« , « provider_name »: « SoundCloud », « height »: 400}, « link »: « https://soundcloud.com/ratz-wav/ratz001-bluj »}, {« data »: {« author »: « Ilinca Anghel », « cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « Listen to Ilinca Anghel | SoundCloud is an audio platform that lets you listen to what you love and share the sounds you create. », « type »: « rich », « title »: « Ilinca Anghel », « thumbnail_url »: « https://i1.sndcdn.com/avatars-000135485926-vgk8qf-t500x500.jpg », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://soundcloud.com/ilinca-anghel », « script »: {« async »: true, « charset »: « utf-8 », « src »: « https://cdn.iframe.ly/embed.js »}, « thumbnail_height »: 500, « author_url »: « https://soundcloud.com/ilinca-anghel », « thumbnail_width »: 500, « html »: «

« , « provider_name »: « SoundCloud »}, « link »: « https://soundcloud.com/ilinca-anghel »}, {« data »: {« author »: « Filante ud83dudcab », « cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « GUESS WHO’S BACK u2764u2764u2764nThe first set in the world flying on a paramotor.nYoutube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Lc3V-Tzxj08 », « type »: « rich », « title »: « FILANTE PARAMOTEUR SET by Filante ud83dudcab », « thumbnail_url »: « https://i1.sndcdn.com/artworks-MRT7U8mGysObQDU5-RNQuNw-t500x500.jpg », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://soundcloud.com/filantemozza/filante-paramoteur-set », « thumbnail_height »: 500, « author_url »: « https://soundcloud.com/filantemozza », « thumbnail_width »: 500, « options »: {« _horizontal »: {« label »: « Slimmer horizontal player », « value »: false}, « _hide_comments »: {« label »: « Hide timed comments », « value »: false}, « _height »: {« values »: {« 0 »: « Let Iframely optimize player for the artwork », « 300 »: « 300px », « 400 »: « 400px », « 600 »: « 600px »}, « label »: « Adjust height », « value »: 400}}, « html »: «

« , « provider_name »: « SoundCloud », « height »: 400}, « link »: « https://soundcloud.com/filantemozza/filante-paramoteur-set »}, {« data »: {« author »: « La Louve », « cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « Listen to La Louve | SoundCloud is an audio platform that lets you listen to what you love and share the sounds you create. », « type »: « rich », « title »: « La Louve », « thumbnail_url »: « https://i1.sndcdn.com/avatars-e7KVSDNDvUG3qx5Y-UMnTcQ-t500x500.jpg », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://soundcloud.com/louve-lmn », « thumbnail_height »: 500, « author_url »: « https://soundcloud.com/louve-lmn », « thumbnail_width »: 500, « options »: {« _horizontal »: {« label »: « Slimmer horizontal player », « value »: false}, « _hide_comments »: {« label »: « Hide timed comments », « value »: false}, « _height »: {« values »: {« 0 »: « Let Iframely optimize player for the artwork », « 300 »: « 300px », « 400 »: « 400px », « 450 »: « 450px », « 600 »: « 600px »}, « label »: « Adjust height », « value »: 450}}, « html »: «

« , « provider_name »: « SoundCloud », « height »: 450}, « link »: « https://soundcloud.com/louve-lmn »}, {« data »: {« author »: « Lily Tissot », « cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « Listen to Lily Tissot | SoundCloud is an audio platform that lets you listen to what you love and share the sounds you create. », « type »: « rich », « title »: « Lily Tissot », « thumbnail_url »: « https://i1.sndcdn.com/avatars-5jM6rqtiqM4XYx0y-O7YzlQ-t500x500.jpg », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://soundcloud.com/lily-tissot », « thumbnail_height »: 500, « author_url »: « https://soundcloud.com/lily-tissot », « thumbnail_width »: 500, « options »: {« _horizontal »: {« label »: « Slimmer horizontal player », « value »: false}, « _hide_comments »: {« label »: « Hide timed comments », « value »: false}, « _height »: {« values »: {« 0 »: « Let Iframely optimize player for the artwork », « 300 »: « 300px », « 400 »: « 400px », « 450 »: « 450px », « 600 »: « 600px »}, « label »: « Adjust height », « value »: 450}}, « html »: «

« , « provider_name »: « SoundCloud », « height »: 450}, « link »: « https://soundcloud.com/lily-tissot »}, {« data »: {« author »: « Curtis Odone », « cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « Electronic insta @curtisodone Booking/management romain@savon-noire.fr », « type »: « rich », « title »: « Curtis Odone », « thumbnail_url »: « https://i1.sndcdn.com/avatars-F44kwZxpDTJVkpNz-7Acr1A-t500x500.jpg », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://soundcloud.com/curtis-odone », « thumbnail_height »: 500, « author_url »: « https://soundcloud.com/curtis-odone », « thumbnail_width »: 500, « options »: {« _horizontal »: {« label »: « Slimmer horizontal player », « value »: false}, « _hide_comments »: {« label »: « Hide timed comments », « value »: false}, « _height »: {« values »: {« 0 »: « Let Iframely optimize player for the artwork », « 300 »: « 300px », « 400 »: « 400px », « 450 »: « 450px », « 600 »: « 600px »}, « label »: « Adjust height », « value »: 450}}, « html »: «

« , « provider_name »: « SoundCloud », « height »: 450}, « link »: « https://soundcloud.com/curtis-odone »}, {« data »: {« author »: « SANI », « cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « Listen to SANI | SoundCloud is an audio platform that lets you listen to what you love and share the sounds you create. », « type »: « rich », « title »: « SANI », « thumbnail_url »: « https://i1.sndcdn.com/avatars-CCiWfnUt5qr9zGmj-V3OM9Q-t500x500.jpg », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://soundcloud.com/its_saniii », « thumbnail_height »: 500, « author_url »: « https://soundcloud.com/its_saniii », « thumbnail_width »: 500, « options »: {« _horizontal »: {« label »: « Slimmer horizontal player », « value »: false}, « _hide_comments »: {« label »: « Hide timed comments », « value »: false}, « _height »: {« values »: {« 0 »: « Let Iframely optimize player for the artwork », « 300 »: « 300px », « 400 »: « 400px », « 450 »: « 450px », « 600 »: « 600px »}, « label »: « Adjust height », « value »: 450}}, « html »: «

« , « provider_name »: « SoundCloud », « height »: 450}, « link »: « https://soundcloud.com/its_saniii »}, {« data »: {« author »: « Ogive2000 », « cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « oscillating between dubstep, techno and a few electronic subgenre contact/booking dr.ogive@gmail.com crew @parfumeriesystem u2517(u2022u02c7_u02c7u2022)u2015u2192 ud83eude85ud83eude85ud83eude85 », « type »: « rich », « title »: « Ogive2000 », « thumbnail_url »: « https://i1.sndcdn.com/avatars-SxTFdRGBBdcrFcCC-jp7FPQ-t500x500.jpg », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://soundcloud.com/user-174470335 », « thumbnail_height »: 500, « author_url »: « https://soundcloud.com/user-174470335 », « thumbnail_width »: 500, « options »: {« _horizontal »: {« label »: « Slimmer horizontal player », « value »: false}, « _hide_comments »: {« label »: « Hide timed comments », « value »: false}, « _height »: {« values »: {« 0 »: « Let Iframely optimize player for the artwork », « 300 »: « 300px », « 400 »: « 400px », « 450 »: « 450px », « 600 »: « 600px »}, « label »: « Adjust height », « value »: 450}}, « html »: «

« , « provider_name »: « SoundCloud », « height »: 450}, « link »: « https://soundcloud.com/user-174470335 »}, {« link »: « https://shotgun.live/events/collegue-teuf-by-poz-clope »}, {« link »: « https://www.marseillealive.fr/agenda-concerts/ »}]