CONCERT DE LA CHORALE DE COURET COLLÉGIALE SAINT-PIERRE Saint-Gaudens
Catégories d’Évènement:
CONCERT DE LA CHORALE DE COURET COLLÉGIALE SAINT-PIERRE Saint-Gaudens, 9 décembre 2023 20:30, Saint-Gaudens.
Saint-Gaudens,Haute-Garonne
Sous la direction de Garance LE BARTH au profit du TÉLÉTHON..
2023-12-09 fin : 2023-12-09 . .
COLLÉGIALE SAINT-PIERRE Place Armand Marrast
Saint-Gaudens 31800 Haute-Garonne Occitanie
Under the direction of Garance LE BARTH in aid of TÉLÉTHON.
Bajo la dirección de Garance LE BARTH a beneficio de TÉLÉTHON.
Unter der Leitung von Garance LE BARTH zugunsten des TÉLÉTHON.
Mise à jour le 2023-12-06 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE