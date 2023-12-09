CONCERT DE LA CHORALE DE COURET COLLÉGIALE SAINT-PIERRE Saint-Gaudens, 9 décembre 2023 20:30, Saint-Gaudens.

Saint-Gaudens,Haute-Garonne

Sous la direction de Garance LE BARTH au profit du TÉLÉTHON..

2023-12-09

COLLÉGIALE SAINT-PIERRE Place Armand Marrast

Saint-Gaudens 31800 Haute-Garonne Occitanie



Under the direction of Garance LE BARTH in aid of TÉLÉTHON.

Bajo la dirección de Garance LE BARTH a beneficio de TÉLÉTHON.

Unter der Leitung von Garance LE BARTH zugunsten des TÉLÉTHON.

