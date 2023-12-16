Concert, au détour d’un rêve Collégiale Saint-Léonard-de-Noblat, 16 décembre 2023, Saint-Léonard-de-Noblat.

Saint-Léonard-de-Noblat,Haute-Vienne

Les Homards Indosiles vous invitent à plonger, le temps d’une soirée, dans un concert tout en douceur telle que seule la magie de Noël nous l’offre. César de Gurbert vous fera tout d’abord voyager en solo à travers l’Europe puis les Amériques, dans une musique de chambre belle et enivrante. Des œuvres classiques de Chopin, Schubert, Liszt, et d’autres encore, seront interprétées et/ou revisitées par le pianiste, et vogueront jusqu’à des musiques sud-américaines à la saveur exotique et douce. Puis Johanna Lagarde rejoindra la scène pour ajouter le chant du violoncelle à la soirée. Toujours dans un esprit romantique avec une touche prononcée de lyrisme, le duo sillonnera entre les compositions de Rachmaninov, Fauré et Beethoven. Les cœurs seront réchauffés par la musique et pour réchauffer les corps, un verre vin chaud sera très certainement bien accueilli pendant l’entracte..

2023-12-16 fin : 2023-12-16 . .

Collégiale

Saint-Léonard-de-Noblat 87400 Haute-Vienne Nouvelle-Aquitaine



For one evening, Les Homards Indosiles invite you to immerse yourself in a gentle concert that only the magic of Christmas can offer. César de Gurbert will take you on a solo journey through Europe and the Americas, in a beautiful and intoxicating chamber music. Classical works by Chopin, Schubert, Liszt and others will be interpreted and/or revisited by the pianist, as he sails to South American music with its sweet, exotic flavor. Then Johanna Lagarde joins the stage to add her cello singing to the evening. Always in a romantic spirit with a pronounced touch of lyricism, the duo will wander between compositions by Rachmaninov, Fauré and Beethoven. Hearts will be warmed by the music, and to warm bodies, a glass of mulled wine is sure to be welcome during the interval.

Les Homards Indosiles le invitan a sumergirse en un concierto suave que sólo la magia de la Navidad puede ofrecer. César de Gurbert le llevará en un viaje en solitario a través de Europa y luego a las Américas, tocando una música de cámara hermosa y embriagadora. Obras clásicas de Chopin, Schubert, Liszt y otros serán interpretadas y/o revisitadas por el pianista, que le llevará en un viaje a la música sudamericana con un sabor exótico y suave. A continuación, Johanna Lagarde se unirá al escenario para añadir el canto del violonchelo a la velada. Siempre con un espíritu romántico y un marcado toque de lirismo, el dúo deambulará entre composiciones de Rachmaninov, Fauré y Beethoven. La música calentará los corazones, y para calentar los cuerpos, un vaso de vino caliente será sin duda bienvenido durante el intermedio.

Les Homards Indosiles laden Sie ein, einen Abend lang in ein Konzert einzutauchen, das so sanft ist, wie es nur der Zauber der Weihnachtszeit vermag. César de Gurbert wird Sie zunächst als Solist durch Europa und dann durch Amerika führen, mit einer schönen und berauschenden Kammermusik. Klassische Werke von Chopin, Schubert, Liszt und anderen werden von dem Pianisten interpretiert und/oder neu interpretiert und segeln zu südamerikanischer Musik mit exotischem und süßem Geschmack. Anschließend wird Johanna Lagarde die Bühne betreten, um den Abend mit Cellogesang zu bereichern. In einem romantischen Geist mit einem ausgeprägten Hauch von Lyrik wird das Duo zwischen Kompositionen von Rachmaninow, Fauré und Beethoven hin und her wandern. Die Musik wird die Herzen erwärmen, und um die Körper zu wärmen, ist ein Glas Glühwein in der Pause sicher willkommen.

Mise à jour le 2023-11-24 par OT de Noblat