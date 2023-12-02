Concert Gospel Fusion pour le Téléthon avec MUSIK’ART de Noblat Collégiale Saint-Léonard-de-Noblat, 2 décembre 2023, Saint-Léonard-de-Noblat.

Saint-Léonard-de-Noblat,Haute-Vienne

Né d’un rêve, d’une volonté de partager et de répandre l’espoir, Gospel Fusion réunit ceux que tout semble opposer. Des premiers cheveux aux cheveux blancs, de la campagne à la ville et de la France à ailleurs, tous s’unissent car : « Ensemble on va plus loin ». Gospel Fusion, un c(h)oeur au sens large. Concert organisé par Musik’Art et le Lion’s Club dont la recette sera reversée à l’AFM Téléthon..

2023-12-02 fin : 2023-12-02 22:00:00. .

Collégiale

Saint-Léonard-de-Noblat 87400 Haute-Vienne Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Born of a dream, a desire to share and spread hope, Gospel Fusion brings together those whom everything seems to oppose. From first hair to white hair, from the country to the city and from France to elsewhere, they all unite because: « Together we go further ». Gospel Fusion, a heart in the broadest sense. Concert organized by Musik’Art and the Lion’s Club, with proceeds going to AFM Téléthon.

Nacida de un sueño, de un deseo de compartir y difundir la esperanza, Gospel Fusion reúne a personas que parecen no tener nada en común. Del primer pelo a las canas, del campo a la ciudad y de Francia a otros lugares, todos se unen porque: « Juntos llegamos más lejos ». Gospel Fusion, un corazón en el sentido más amplio. Concierto organizado por Musik’Art y el Lion’s Club, cuya recaudación se destinará a AFM Téléthon.

Gospel Fusion ist aus einem Traum entstanden, aus dem Wunsch, zu teilen und Hoffnung zu verbreiten, und vereint diejenigen, die scheinbar alles gegeneinander ausspielen. Von den ersten Haaren bis zu den weißen Haaren, vom Land bis zur Stadt und von Frankreich bis in andere Länder, alle vereinen sich, denn: « Gemeinsam kommt man weiter ». Gospel Fusion, ein c(h)oeur im weitesten Sinne. Konzert, organisiert von Musik’Art und dem Lion’s Club. Die Einnahmen gehen an den AFM Telethon.

