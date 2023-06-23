Concert ¡ Poesía ! Collégiale Saint-Aubin 44350 Guerande, 23 juin 2023, Guérande.

Concert ¡ Poesía ! Vendredi 23 juin, 21h00 Collégiale Saint-Aubin 44350 Guerande Participation: 10, Participation: 0

Eddy Maucourt chante Paco Ibañez.

Chansons et guitare flamenca.

Le chanteur et guitariste Eddy Maucourt vous emmène pour un voyage poétique et poignant auprès des plus belles chansons de Paco Ibañez, dit « la voix de l’Espagne ». Accompagné à la guitare flamenca il chantera les poèmes de Garcia Lorca et des plus grands poètes espagnols mis en chanson par le pacifiste Paco Ibañez.

Collégiale Saint-Aubin 44350 Guerande Collégiale Saint-Aubin 44350 Guerande Guérande Loire-Atlantique Pays de la Loire [{« type »: « phone », « value »: « 06 75 68 46 92 »}, {« type »: « email », « value »: « emaucourt@laposte.net »}, {« type »: « link », « value »: « https://www.poesia-concert.com/ »}, {« type »: « link », « value »: « https://www.labaule-guerande.com/concert-poesia-guerande.html »}]

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2023-06-23T21:00:00+02:00 – 2023-06-23T22:00:00+02:00

CULTURE SPECTACLESTEMPSFORTS