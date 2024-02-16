COLLECTIF CONTEST – LAST ROUND Le Chapiteau Marseille, vendredi 16 février 2024.

COLLECTIF CONTEST – LAST ROUND ♫♫♫ Vendredi 16 février, 22h00 Le Chapiteau A partir de 5,59€

► House, Techno, Funk, Electro, Afro House, Acid, Break, Trance…

► 22h – 04h

► Pur sound system

► BAR – BIO, LOCAL et à petits prix

ET BOOM

On remet le CONTEST pour un weekend full marathon musical

Au Club, au Mini-Club et même au Chalet, cinq collectifs vont nous faire voyager et vivre des moments intenses. Une battle de son qui va vous faire danser jusqu’à ce que tes pieds demandent grâce

Sors tes baskets les plus confortables, car on va tester la résistance du dancefloor !

—– LINE UP —–

SOUND SISTERS SYNC (House, Techno, Electro)

https://on.soundcloud.com/wV3Mjewasxo1iDdY6

https://on.soundcloud.com/s2DuNDwteyvVdU6H8

https://on.soundcloud.com/atkXCc69YEexSzmT6

https://on.soundcloud.com/aHsA28ZdocSPhLdTA

https://www.mixcloud.com/LenaKaMusic/

HIGH FREQUENCIES (House, Minimal, Melodic House, Afro House)

https://soundcloud.com/sound_therapy

https://soundcloud.com/dub-striker

https://soundcloud.com/shvrlee

VA FUNKULO (House, Disco, Funk)

https://soundcloud.com/wuz10

https://soundcloud.com/user-490556801

CYCLOPE (Acid, Mental, Trance, Hardtrance)

https://www.instagram.com/cyclope.prod/

LA CRIQUE (Groove, Acid influences Indus et Break, Color Bass, influences Dancehall)

https://www.instagram.com/cyclope.prod/

—– BILLETTERIE —–

PRÉ-VENTE ABONNÉ SHOTGUN : 5e + frais de loc

PRÉ-VENTE : 7e + frais de loc

SUR PLACE : 10e

——— INFOS PRATIQUES ——-

On prend soin les un·es des autres

➡ La musique s’arrête à 03h30 et on évite le bruit en quittant les lieux pour ne pas déranger les voisin·es : on vous attend donc on fire dès la première heure !

➡ Tout comportement oppressif (agression, harcèlement, paroles et gestes déplacés…), qu’il soit à caractère sexiste, raciste, homophobe, transphobe, grossophobe, validiste (…) est banni du Chapiteau. Le Chapiteau se réserve le droit de refuser toute personne ayant des comportements oppressifs et/ou discriminatoires.

➡ L’équipe se tient à votre disposition si vous subissez quelconque type d’agression / harcèlement ou vous sentez mal à l’aise vis-à-vis du comportement d’un·e personne présente sur nos lieux. Si cela arrive, n’hésitez pas à vous adresser à notre chargée de prévention à l’accueil ou à contacter notre safe hotline : +33 7 51 17 93 32.

☮ PEACE LOVE and MUSIC !! Dans le respect, dans la joie, dans la musique !!

► Politique de réduction de plastique + récup + compostage

► Le 1er BAR – BIO, LOCAL et à petits prix à Marseille

Retrouvez l’agenda musical complet de Marseille alive

→ https://www.marseillealive.fr/agenda-concerts/

