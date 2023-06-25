9ème Rando des Balcons du Vercors-Royans Col de Carri La Chapelle-en-Vercors La Chapelle-en-Vercors
9ème Rando des Balcons du Vercors-Royans Col de Carri La Chapelle-en-Vercors, 25 juin 2023, La Chapelle-en-Vercors.
La Chapelle-en-Vercors,Drôme
Évènement annuel de VTT, marche et trail dans le Royans-Vercors..
Col de Carri
La Chapelle-en-Vercors 26420 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes
Annual mountain biking, walking and trail event in the Royans-Vercors region.
Evento anual de ciclismo de montaña, senderismo y trail en la región de Royans-Vercors.
Jährliches Mountainbike-, Wander- und Trail-Event im Royans-Vercors.
