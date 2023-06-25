9ème Rando des Balcons du Vercors-Royans Col de Carri La Chapelle-en-Vercors, 25 juin 2023, La Chapelle-en-Vercors.

La Chapelle-en-Vercors,Drôme

Évènement annuel de VTT, marche et trail dans le Royans-Vercors..

2023-06-25 à ; fin : 2023-06-25 . .

Col de Carri

La Chapelle-en-Vercors 26420 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes



Annual mountain biking, walking and trail event in the Royans-Vercors region.

Evento anual de ciclismo de montaña, senderismo y trail en la región de Royans-Vercors.

Jährliches Mountainbike-, Wander- und Trail-Event im Royans-Vercors.

Mise à jour le 2023-06-01 par Office de Tourisme Vercors Drôme