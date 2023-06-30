CocoRosie ELYSEE MONTMARTRE PARIS Catégorie d’Évènement: Paris

CocoRosie ELYSEE MONTMARTRE, 30 juin 2023, PARIS. CocoRosie ELYSEE MONTMARTRE. Un spectacle à la date du 2023-06-30 à 19:30 (2023-06-30 au ). Tarif : 34.1 à 34.1 euros. VEDETTES présente : L2 L-R-20-518 & L3 L-R-20-519 Deux ans après l’annulation contrainte du concert parisien qui devait avoir lieu pendant la crise Covid, CocoRosie est enfin de retour pour un concert à L’Elysée Montmartre le 30 juin 2023 ! CocoRosie Votre billet est ici ELYSEE MONTMARTRE PARIS 72 Bld Rochechouart Paris VEDETTES présente : L2 L-R-20-518 & L3 L-R-20-519 Deux ans après l’annulation contrainte du concert parisien qui devait avoir lieu pendant la crise Covid, CocoRosie est enfin de retour pour un concert à L’Elysée Montmartre le 30 juin 2023 ! .34.1 EUR34.1. Votre billet est ici

Détails Catégorie d’Évènement: Paris Autres Lieu ELYSEE MONTMARTRE Adresse 72 Bld Rochechouart Ville PARIS Tarif 34.1-34.1 lieuville ELYSEE MONTMARTRE PARIS Departement Paris

ELYSEE MONTMARTRE PARIS Paris https://www.unidivers.fr/agenda/categorie/paris/

CocoRosie ELYSEE MONTMARTRE 2023-06-30 was last modified: by CocoRosie ELYSEE MONTMARTRE ELYSEE MONTMARTRE 30 juin 2023 Elysée Montmartre Paris

PARIS Paris