CocoRosie RADIANT- BELLEVUE CALUIRE ET CUIRE
CocoRosie RADIANT- BELLEVUE, 1 juillet 2023, CALUIRE ET CUIRE.
CocoRosie RADIANT- BELLEVUE. Un spectacle à la date du 2023-07-01 à 20:00 (2023-06-30 au ). Tarif : 35.2 à 35.2 euros.
VEDETTES présente : L2 L-R-20-518 & L3 L-R-20-519 Deux ans après l’annulation contrainte du concert parisien qui devait avoir lieu pendant la crise Covid, CocoRosie est enfin de retour pour un concert à L’Elysée Montmartre le 30 juin 2023 ! CocoRosie CocoRosie
RADIANT- BELLEVUE CALUIRE ET CUIRE 1 Rue Jean Moulin Rhne
VEDETTES présente : L2 L-R-20-518 & L3 L-R-20-519
Deux ans après l’annulation contrainte du concert parisien qui devait avoir lieu pendant la crise Covid, CocoRosie est enfin de retour pour un concert à L’Elysée Montmartre le 30 juin 2023 !
.35.2 EUR35.2.