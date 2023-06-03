ANIMATION ESTIVALE, 3 juin 2023, Cocheren.

Animation estivale organisée par La Société des Mineurs à la coulée verte. Restauration sur place.

Informations au 03 87 29 77 33. Tout public

Samedi 2023-06-03 à 18:00:00 ; fin : 2023-06-03 21:00:00. 0 EUR.

Cocheren 57800 Moselle Grand Est



Summer animation organized by La Société des Mineurs at the coulée verte. Catering on the spot.

Information at 03 87 29 77 33

Animación estival organizada por la Société des Mineurs en la coulée verte. Restauración in situ.

Información en el 03 87 29 77 33

Sommeranimation, organisiert von der Société des Mineurs an der Coulée verte. Verpflegung vor Ort.

Informationen unter 03 87 29 77 33

Mise à jour le 2023-05-09 par FORBACH TOURISME