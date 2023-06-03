Visite du jardin COBURGOVSKÝ PARK, 3 juin 2023, Pohorelá.

Visite du jardin 3 et 4 juin COBURGOVSKÝ PARK

Historical park is a part of an important but forgotten history connected to the house of Coburg. Pohorelská Maša, where the park is situated, was once the centre of one of the biggest ironworks in the Kingdom of Hungary – Coburg Ironworks. The settlement consisted of manor house, the neogothic church and English style park. The park wasn’t taken care of for many years but now it has been given a second chance in connection to emerging cultural route – Coburg’s iron route.

COBURGOVSKÝ PARK Pohorelská Maša Pohorelá Pohorelská Maša okres Brezno Région de Banská Bystrica 0948 937 469

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2023-06-03T11:00:00+02:00 – 2023-06-03T17:00:00+02:00

2023-06-04T11:00:00+02:00 – 2023-06-04T17:00:00+02:00

