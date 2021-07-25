COBRA 44 : la Normandie s’en souvient Carentan-les-Marais Carentan-les-Marais
COBRA 44 : la Normandie s’en souvient Carentan-les-Marais, 22 juillet 2021-22 juillet 2021, Carentan-les-Marais.
COBRA 44 : la Normandie s’en souvient 2021-07-22 – 2021-07-25
Carentan-les-Marais Manche Carentan-les-Marais
Le Normandy Victory Museum commémore l’Opération COBRA ! Pour cela, plusieurs manifestations sont attendues :
– Conférences : « Le Petit théâtre des opérations », Résistance en Normandie, « Le mythe Enigma »…
– Projections : Websérie « Résistance », A Rose Died in July, La Cabane…
– Animations : séances de dédicaces, démonstrations machine ENIGMA, défilés de véhicules de collection.
– Concerts : Dancing Day, Hot Rod 56, Band of Brothers Music from WWII…
Restauration sur place au restaurant A10 Canteen.
info@nvm.museum +33 2 33 71 74 94
