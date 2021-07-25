COBRA 44 : la Normandie s’en souvient Carentan-les-Marais, 22 juillet 2021-22 juillet 2021, Carentan-les-Marais.

COBRA 44 : la Normandie s’en souvient 2021-07-22 – 2021-07-25

Carentan-les-Marais Manche Carentan-les-Marais

Le Normandy Victory Museum commémore l’Opération COBRA ! Pour cela, plusieurs manifestations sont attendues :

– Conférences : « Le Petit théâtre des opérations », Résistance en Normandie, « Le mythe Enigma »…

– Projections : Websérie « Résistance », A Rose Died in July, La Cabane…

– Animations : séances de dédicaces, démonstrations machine ENIGMA, défilés de véhicules de collection.

– Concerts : Dancing Day, Hot Rod 56, Band of Brothers Music from WWII…

Restauration sur place au restaurant A10 Canteen.

Le Normandy Victory Museum commémore l’Opération COBRA ! Pour cela, plusieurs manifestations sont attendues :

– Conférences : « Le Petit théâtre des opérations », Résistance en Normandie, « Le mythe Enigma »…

– Projections : Websérie « Résistance », A…

info@nvm.museum +33 2 33 71 74 94

Le Normandy Victory Museum commémore l’Opération COBRA ! Pour cela, plusieurs manifestations sont attendues :

– Conférences : « Le Petit théâtre des opérations », Résistance en Normandie, « Le mythe Enigma »…

– Projections : Websérie « Résistance », A Rose Died in July, La Cabane…

– Animations : séances de dédicaces, démonstrations machine ENIGMA, défilés de véhicules de collection.

– Concerts : Dancing Day, Hot Rod 56, Band of Brothers Music from WWII…

Restauration sur place au restaurant A10 Canteen.

dernière mise à jour : 2021-07-08 par OT Baie du Cotentin