BIRDSTONE Vendredi 24 novembre, 20h00 CLURICAUME CAFE

présentent BIRDSTONE

en concert au Cluricaume Café

est né d’une furieuse envie de fusionner la puissance spirituelle du blues à la richesse du rock psyché. Mythologie, ésotérisme et simples passions humaines, le trio narre les combats intérieurs de l’être humain.

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2023-11-24T20:00:00+01:00 – 2023-11-24T22:00:00+01:00

Mystik rock