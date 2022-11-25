SBRBS CLURICAUME CAFE, 25 novembre 2022, Poitiers.

SBRBS Vendredi 25 novembre, 20h00 CLURICAUME CAFE

dans le cadre du Festival Culture Bar-Bars

CLURICAUME CAFE 24 place Charles de Gaulle, 86000 Poitiers Poitiers 86000 Vienne Nouvelle-Aquitaine [{« data »: {« author »: « SBRBS », « cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « New Single – Life, Shapes, NownnWritten & Performed by S B R B SnRecorded & Mixed by Jean-Anau00ebl Aubaux at The ApiarynnVideo by Christian BeuchetnnFollow S B R B S :nhttps://www.facebook.com/sbrbstheband/nhttps://twitter.com/sbrbstheband/nhttps://www.instagram.com/sbrbstheband/ », « type »: « video », « title »: « SBRBS – Life, Shapes, Now », « thumbnail_url »: « https://i.ytimg.com/vi/YmgV_an51s8/maxresdefault.jpg », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YmgV_an51s8 », « thumbnail_height »: 720, « author_url »: « https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC3eYSMXn4mYsmH7-CTZBTpA », « thumbnail_width »: 1280, « options »: {« _end »: {« label »: « End on », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: «  »}, « _start »: {« label »: « Start from », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: «  »}, « _cc_load_policy »: {« label »: « Closed captions », « value »: false}, « click_to_play »: {« label »: « Hold load & play until clicked », « value »: false}}, « html »: « 

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YmgV_an51s8

▬▬▬▬Infos pratiques▬▬▬▬
? GRATUIT
? À Partir de 20h
? 24 Place Charles de Gaulle, 86 000 Poitiers


Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
2022-11-25T20:00:00+01:00
2022-11-25T21:30:00+01:00

Détails

Date :
25 novembre 2022
Catégories d’évènement:
,
Étiquettes évènement :
,

Autres

Lieu
CLURICAUME CAFE
Adresse
24 place Charles de Gaulle, 86000 Poitiers
Ville
Poitiers
lieuville
CLURICAUME CAFE Poitiers
Departement
Vienne

Cliquez ici pour ajouter gratuitement un événement dans cet agenda

Poitiers Vienne
Poitiers Vienne