TIME OUT CLURICAUME CAFE, 24 novembre 2022, Poitiers.

TIME OUT Jeudi 24 novembre, 20h00 CLURICAUME CAFE

dans le cadre du Festival Culture Bar-Bars

CLURICAUME CAFE 24 place Charles de Gaulle, 86000 Poitiers Poitiers 86000 Vienne Nouvelle-Aquitaine [{« data »: {« author »: « Time Out », « cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « Music video by Time Out performing Nothing to Lose. u2117 2020 Time Out, u00a9 2021 Time OutnnUn grand merci u00e0 toutes les personnes ayant participu00e9 u00e0 la ru00e9alisation de ce projet : Etienne, Arnaud, Gaby, Mumu, Thu00e9o et Nathan ; merci u00e0 La Nef Angoulu00eame, U-Fly Studio, LifouMac, Broad Studios, le cinu00e9ma et la ville de Montmoreau.nnu26a1Notre EP est disponibleu26a1u27a1ufe0f https://chez-simone.fr/produit/timeout-ep-cd-nothing-to-lose-2021/nnSuivez-nous sur :nFacebook u27a1ufe0f https://www.facebook.com/86timeout/nInstagram u27a1ufe0f https://www.instagram.com/time.out_legroupe/?hl=fr », « type »: « video », « title »: « Time Out – Nothing to Lose (Official Music Video) », « thumbnail_url »: « https://i.ytimg.com/vi/5J9RJBt48h4/maxresdefault.jpg », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5J9RJBt48h4 », « thumbnail_height »: 720, « author_url »: « https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCmKsIrtTbpbBiQXktI7LSmA », « thumbnail_width »: 1280, « options »: {« _end »: {« label »: « End on », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: « »}, « _start »: {« label »: « Start from », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: « »}, « _cc_load_policy »: {« label »: « Closed captions », « value »: false}, « click_to_play »: {« label »: « Hold load & play until clicked », « value »: false}}, « html »: «

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5J9RJBt48h4 ▬▬▬▬Infos pratiques▬▬▬▬

? GRATUIT

? À Partir de 20h

? 24 Place Charles de Gaulle, 86 000 Poitiers

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2022-11-24T20:00:00+01:00

2022-11-24T21:30:00+01:00

Détails Catégories d’évènement: Poitiers, Vienne Autres Lieu CLURICAUME CAFE Adresse 24 place Charles de Gaulle, 86000 Poitiers Ville Poitiers lieuville CLURICAUME CAFE Poitiers Departement Vienne

CLURICAUME CAFE Poitiers Vienne https://www.unidivers.fr/agenda/categorie/poitiers/

TIME OUT CLURICAUME CAFE 2022-11-24 was last modified: by TIME OUT CLURICAUME CAFE CLURICAUME CAFE 24 novembre 2022 CLURICAUME CAFE Poitiers Poitiers

Poitiers Vienne