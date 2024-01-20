Club : Tushen Raï b2b Cornelius Doctor au Badaboum Badaboum Paris, samedi 20 janvier 2024.

Le samedi 20 janvier 2024

de 23h30 à 07h00

.Public adultes. payant

Prévente : 12 euros

Club : Tushen Raï b2b Cornelius Doctor all night long

La Capsule : TBA

NOS TARIFS :

Préventes avant minuit : 12€

Préventes avant 1h: 16€

Prévente Badaboum Community All night long : 20€

Entrée sur place : 20€

FREE ENTRANCE FROM 4:30AM

RÉSERVATION BOUTEILLE

Contactez nous par mail :

resaclub@badaboum.paris

ou par SMS /Whatsapp only : 06 95 05 39 18

L’accès à l’événement est interdit aux personnes mineures. Une pièce d’identité pourra être exigée à l’entrée. L’établissement se réserve le droit de refuser l’entrée.

The entry is forbidden to people under 18. An ID might be asked at the door. The venue reserves the right to prevent the entry.

________________________

Pour une fête LIBRE, INCLUSIVE et plus SAFE.

Au Badaboum, on entend offrir un lieu respectueux et tolérant pour tous, dans lequel notre public peut s’exprimer comme il le souhaite, à travers sa danse, son style, son univers.

Tout comportement ou geste contrevenant à ces valeurs (par caractère homophobe, transphobe, raciste, misogyne, xénophobe, insultant…) entrainera automatiquement l’exclusion du club, assortie d’éventuelles poursuites auprès des autorités compétentes.

Badaboum 2 Rue des Taillandiers 75011 Paris

Métro -> 8 : Ledru-Rollin (Paris) (231m)

Bus -> 6176 : Charonne – Keller (Paris) (120m)

Vélib -> Ledru-Rollin – Charonne (108.64m)

Calculez votre itinéraire sur GéoVélo



Contact : https://badaboum.paris https://shotgun.live/events/club-tunshen-rai-cornelius-doctor-all-night-long

