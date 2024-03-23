Facebook Instagram Linkedin Mail Twitter

Club Tropicalia ~ Clubbing Latino, Afro Urban, Reggaeton, Caribbean & Brazil à Paris 11 !! PUNK PARADISE Paris

Club Tropicalia ~ Clubbing Latino

Club Tropicalia ~ Clubbing Latino, Afro Urban, Reggaeton, Caribbean & Brazil à Paris 11 !! PUNK PARADISE Paris, samedi 23 mars 2024.

Club Tropicalia ~ Clubbing Latino, Afro Urban, Reggaeton, Caribbean & Brazil à Paris 11 !! CLUB TROPICALIA is back au PUNK PARADISE !! RDV ce SAM. 23 MARS vers les sonorités urbaines et calientes des Caraïbes, le Brésil, l’Amérique Latine et l’Afrique pour transpirer jusqu’à l’aube ! Samedi 23 mars, 23h00 PUNK PARADISE 10€

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
Début : 2024-03-23T23:00:00+01:00 – 2024-03-23T23:59:00+01:00
Fin : 2024-03-23T23:00:00+01:00 – 2024-03-23T23:59:00+01:00

★|★▬▬▬▬▬▬▬ CLUB TROPICALIA ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬★|★
◖◖◖◖ LATINO ÷ AFRO VIBES ÷ CARIBBEAN ÷ BRAZIL ◗◗◗◗
۞ SAM. 23 MARS ۞ PUNK PARADISE (Paris 11) ۞ 23H-5H ۞
#latino #afro #reggaeton #caribbean #brazil #urban #tropical

CLUB TROPICALIA is back au PUNK PARADISE !! Voyage prévu le SAM. 23 MARS vers les sonorités urbaines et calientes des Caraïbes, le Brésil, l’Amérique Latine et l’Afrique pour transpirer jusqu’à l’aube avec #dancehall, #urbanlatino, #afrovibe, #bailefunk, #shatta ou #latinbeats !

PAF : 8€ (+frais) en prevente // 10€ sur place
Prevente coupe file ->> https://shotgun.live/events/club-tropicalia-23-3-latin-afro-caribbean-brazil-party

▤ SAM. 23 MARS ▤ 23H-5H ▤ PUNK PARADISE ▤
44 rue de la Folie-Méricourt 75011 – Paris

❉|❉ ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬ LINE UP ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬ ❉|❉

⎃ ⎃ ⎃ CLUBBING AFRO/LATINO/BRAZIL/CARAIBES ⎃ ⎃ ⎃

★ DJ CUCURUCHO (Tropical vibes) ★
Co-fondateur de Radio Groovalizacion et basé Paris, nomade sonore spécialiste de la sono-tropical et les fusions improbables entre la musique afro, caribe, latin, arabe ou indien avec des rythmes urbaines globaux… Ce véritable groove-trotter a partagé des soirées avec artistes internationales comme Bomba Estereo, Seu Jorge, Balkan Beat Box, Salif Keita, Systema Solar, Dhoad Gypsies of Rajasthan, La Yegros ou Chicha Libre. Showcase au Womex 2013.
https://www.facebook.com/djcucurucho
http://www.soundcloud.com/musicasmigratorias
http://www.mixcloud.com/musicasmigratorias

★ DJ MIXITY by GROOVALIZACION DJs (Caribbean/Afro/Latino/Brazil) ★
Groovalizacion est un collectif de DJs, journalistes et activistes culturels du monde entier dont les podcasts et Dj sets mettent en évidence les dernières tendances mondiales de musique urbaine et explorent leurs racines locales de l’Afrique à l’Amérique Latine en passant par le Monde Arabe, les Caraïbes ou la Méditerranée. Le collectif et leur web-radio a été créé en 2008 pour promouvoir des rencontres culturelles et l’expérimentation à travers les global grooves. Welcome to the Groovalizacion era amigos !!
https://www.facebook.com/GroovalizacionRadio/
https://www.groovalizacion.org
https://www.mixcloud.com/Groovalizacionradio
https://soundcloud.com/groovalizacion

★ LILI MEDD (Latino/Afro/Tropical) ★
DJ Colombienne résidant à Paris depuis 2019. Après ma formation de DJ à buenos aires en Argentine en 2018, j’ai mixé dans diverses typologies d’événements (mode, vernissages, restaurants, clubs, bars,festival ) à Buenos aires, à Paris et en montagne (station des Arcs). À Paris, j’ai notamment joué au Georges-centre Pompidou, au Medellín paris,cargo, Pamela, 211 parc de la villette paris, Titipalacio, La Mano, etc.
https://www.instagram.com/lili_medd
https://soundcloud.com/lili-medina-413813662
https://linktr.ee/lilimedd

★ DJ GORILAN (Reggaeton/Afrobeats/Tropical) ★
Sans cesse entre la France et la Côte d’Ivoire, DJ Gorilan a organisé et joué dans de nombreuses soirées à Abidjan et Paris où il a officié avec le collectif NOISE. Ses influences musicales sont afro et latino au sens large, avec des sets détonnants qui combinent afrobeat, reggaeton, baile funk et tribal house !
https://www.facebook.com/gorilan.m
https://soundcloud.com/gorilan

❉|❉ ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬ PARTENAIRES ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬ ❉|❉
Afriscope Africultures // Groovalizacion Radio // Bonbon La Nuit // Lylo // Que Faire à Paris ? // ParisBouge.com // Que Tal Paris // Evensi // Le Parisien Etudiant

❉|❉ ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬ I N F O S ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬ ❉|❉
Punk Paradise
44 rue de la Folie-Méricourt
75011 – Paris

Ⓜ️ Parmentier
Ⓜ️ Oberkampf
Ⓜ️ St Ambroise

LOVE-NOUS
▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀
Tous nos events/actus sur fb et ig
https://www.facebook.com/baltropicalpaname
https://www.instagram.com/le_bal_tropical_paname

