Club Tropicalia ~ Clubbing Latino, Afro Urban, Reggaeton, Caribbean & Brazil à Paris 11 !! PUNK PARADISE Paris, samedi 16 mars 2024.

Club Tropicalia ~ Clubbing Latino, Afro Urban, Reggaeton, Caribbean & Brazil à Paris 11 !! Clubbing Tropical vibes le SAMEDI 16 MARS pour transpirer avec les sonorités urbaines et calientes des Caraïbes, le Brésil, l’Amérique Latine et l’Afrique de 23h jusqu’à l’aube ! Samedi 16 mars, 23h00 PUNK PARADISE 10€

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

Début : 2024-03-16T23:00:00+01:00 – 2024-03-16T23:59:00+01:00

Fin : 2024-03-16T23:00:00+01:00 – 2024-03-16T23:59:00+01:00

Clubbing Tropical vibes le SAMEDI 16 MARS pour transpirer avec les sonorités urbaines et calientes des Caraïbes, le Brésil, l’Amérique Latine et l’Afrique de 23h jusqu’à l’aube avec #dancehall, #urbanlatino, #afrovibe, #bailefunk, #shatta ou #latinbeats !

PAF : 8€ (+frais) en prevente // 10€ sur place

Prevente coupe file ->> https://shotgun.live/events/club-tropicalia-16-3-latin-afro-caribbean-brazil-party

44 rue de la Folie-Méricourt 75011 – Paris

★ TONY BLANCK (Zouk/AfroBeats/Dancehall/Shatta) ★

Tony Blanck est un DJ/producteur originaire de la Martinique et basé à Paris. Il est reconnu pour ses sets mêlant musicalité, originalité et performances techniques. En 2022, la créativité de ses remixs est repérée par le réalisateur Miguel Octave, qui lui confie la direction musicale d’un programme télévisé totalement inédit dans le paysage audiovisuel français: “Le Mashup Tropical de DJ Tony Blanck”. Dans cette émission diffusée par France Télévisions et TV5 Monde, Tony Blanck revisite des succès antillais en y intégrant des éléments de standards internationaux, ainsi que des performances d’artistes en live. Aujourd’hui, ses remixs sont joués par de nombreux DJs à travers le monde…

★ DAVIBE & MIXCITY by GROOVALIZACION DJs (Caribbean/Afro/Latino/Brazil) ★

Groovalizacion est un collectif de DJs, journalistes et activistes culturels du monde entier dont les podcasts et Dj sets mettent en évidence les dernières tendances mondiales de musique urbaine et explorent leurs racines locales de l’Afrique à l’Amérique Latine en passant par le Monde Arabe, les Caraïbes ou la Méditerranée. Le collectif et leur web-radio a été créé en 2008 pour promouvoir des rencontres culturelles et l’expérimentation à travers les global grooves. Welcome to the Groovalizacion era amigos !!

★ DJ SPARK (Amapiano/Moombahton/Reggaeton/Soca) ★

D’origine Caribéenne, Spark sait allier énergie et diversité dans sa musique aussi bien sur les classics que sur des bangers. Cet habitué des lieux touristiques et corporate s’adresse tant au Monde qu’aux communautés dans un grand crossover de rythmiques et de basses afrocentriques. Ses sessions organiques voyagent dans les genres et les époques avec fluidité pour le plus grand plaisir de vos oreilles.

Punk Paradise

44 rue de la Folie-Méricourt

75011 – Paris

Ⓜ️ Parmentier

Ⓜ️ Oberkampf

Ⓜ️ St Ambroise

Tous nos events/actus sur fb et ig

https://www.facebook.com/baltropicalpaname

https://www.instagram.com/le_bal_tropical_paname

