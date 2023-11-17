ARRoYo Club 27 Marseille, 17 novembre 2023, Marseille.

Révélation Jazz Magazine pour l’album The land behind us. « On ne peut que se laisser emporter dans les flots de jazz, empreints de gratitude naturelle, de ce gang d’innovateurs » Citizen Jazz

ARRoYo tient son nom de ces petits torrents qui dévalent les cimes, se remplissant au cours des saisons avant de se lover au creux des forêts ou de brûler sous les feux des déserts.Il fait référence à Edward Abbey, l’une des figures littéraires majeures de la contre-culture américaine du 20ème siècle et de la prise de conscience écologique.Naviguant de compositions en musiques improvisées, le groupe est le fruit d’une longue complicité entre Jérôme MATHEVON (piano), Olivier PINTO (contrebasse) et David CARNIEL (batterie) et d’une aspiration à porter ensemble une esthétique commune entre Jazz contemporain, Folk-Rock et Poésie.

➡️ Ouverture des portes et Apéro :19 H30

➡️ Début du concert : 20 H 30

PAF : 10 €

Adhésion annuelle obligatoire : 10 €

PAS DE CB A L’ENTRÉE

Petite restauration sur place

✅ Planche de charcuterie

✅ Planche de fromages

✅ Assiette végétale

✅ Vins, bières et Soft

☎️ Réservations par SMS au 06 60 32 52 12 Pour ceux qui veulent grignoter

Partenaire Prodipe Audio & Guitars

⚠️ Pour adhérer au Club 27 vous pouvez cliquer sur le lien HelloAsso ci-dessous :

https://www.helloasso.com/associations/l-art-27/adhesions/adhesion-au-club-27

