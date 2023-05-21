Lectures et spectacles au jardin Aux Deux-Chèvres Clessé Catégories d’Évènement: Clessé

Lectures et spectacles au jardin Aux Deux-Chèvres, 21 mai 2023, Clessé. « Voyage autour des textes d’Ernest Pérochon « , lecture par Soizic Gourvil et Filip Forgeau..

« Journey around the texts of Ernest Pérochon », reading by Soizic Gourvil and Filip Forgeau. « Viaje en torno a los textos de Ernest Pérochon », lectura a cargo de Soizic Gourvil y Filip Forgeau. « Voyage autour des textes d'Ernest Pérochon », Lesung von Soizic Gourvil und Filip Forgeau.

