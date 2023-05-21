mar 25 avril 2023
Lectures et spectacles au jardin Aux Deux-Chèvres Clessé

Aux Deux-Chèvres Clessé 2023-05-21

Lectures et spectacles au jardin Aux Deux-Chèvres, 21 mai 2023, Clessé.

« Voyage autour des textes d’Ernest Pérochon « , lecture par Soizic Gourvil et Filip Forgeau..
2023-05-21 à ; fin : 2023-05-21 . EUR.
Aux Deux-Chèvres
Clessé 79350 Deux-Sèvres Nouvelle-Aquitaine

« Journey around the texts of Ernest Pérochon », reading by Soizic Gourvil and Filip Forgeau.

« Viaje en torno a los textos de Ernest Pérochon », lectura a cargo de Soizic Gourvil y Filip Forgeau.

« Voyage autour des textes d’Ernest Pérochon », Lesung von Soizic Gourvil und Filip Forgeau.

Mise à jour le 2023-04-20 par OT Bocage Bressuirais

21 mai 2023
Aux Deux-Chèvres
Clessé
Deux-Sèvres
