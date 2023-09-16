FÊTE PATRONALE ET FEU D’ARTIFICE Cléry-le-Petit, 16 septembre 2023, Cléry-le-Petit.

Cléry-le-Petit,Meuse

La fête patronale organisée par l’association La Gaillette et la municipalité de Cléry-le-Petit est de retour sur la place du village avec le plein de nouveautés, et notamment un grand feu d’artifice !

Au programme :

– nombreuses attractions foraines : auto-tamponneuses, manège et palais du rire pour les enfants, casino, stand de tir, structures gonflables, trampolines, pêche aux canards, confiserie…

– feu d’artifice tiré samedi soir vers 22h

– buvette et petite restauration samedi soir, dimanche midi et dimanche soir : barbecue, frites, sandwiches, glaces…

Sanitaires sur place.

À noter que, dans le cadre des Journées Européennes du Patrimoine, l’église Saint-Vincent (XIIe) sera par ailleurs ouverte en visite libre samedi et dimanche de 10h à 18h.. Tout public

Samedi 2023-09-16 fin : 2023-09-17 . 0 EUR.

Cléry-le-Petit 55110 Meuse Grand Est



The fête patronale organized by the La Gaillette association and the municipality of Cléry-le-Petit returns to the village square with a host of new features, including a huge fireworks display!

On the program:

– numerous fairground attractions: bumper cars, merry-go-round and laughter palace for children, casino, shooting gallery, inflatables, trampolines, duck fishing, sweetshop…

– fireworks display Saturday evening at 10 pm

– refreshment stands and snacks Saturday evening, Sunday lunchtime and Sunday evening: barbecue, French fries, sandwiches, ice creams…

Sanitary facilities on site.

As part of the Journées Européennes du Patrimoine, the 12th-century church of Saint-Vincent will be open to the public from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Las fiestas patronales organizadas por la asociación La Gaillette y el municipio de Cléry-le-Petit vuelven a la plaza del pueblo con muchas novedades, ¡incluido un gran castillo de fuegos artificiales!

En el programa

– numerosas atracciones de feria: coches de choque, tiovivo y palacio de la risa para niños, casino, galería de tiro, hinchables, camas elásticas, pesca de patos, golosinas…

– castillo de fuegos artificiales el sábado por la noche, hacia las 22:00 h

– puestos de refrescos y tentempiés el sábado por la noche, el domingo al mediodía y el domingo por la noche: barbacoa, patatas fritas, bocadillos, helados, etc.

Servicios sanitarios in situ.

En el marco de las Jornadas Europeas del Patrimonio, la iglesia de Saint-Vincent, del siglo XII, estará abierta al público el sábado y el domingo de 10:00 a 18:00 horas.

Das vom Verein La Gaillette und der Gemeinde Cléry-le-Petit organisierte Patronatsfest findet wieder auf dem Dorfplatz statt, mit vielen Neuheiten und vor allem einem großen Feuerwerk!

Auf dem Programm stehen:

– zahlreiche Schaustellerattraktionen: Autoscooter, Karussell und Lachpalast für Kinder, Kasino, Schießstand, Hüpfburgen, Trampoline, Entenangeln, Süßwarenladen…

– feuerwerk am Samstagabend gegen 22 Uhr

– imbissbude und kleine Snacks Samstagabend, Sonntagmittag und Sonntagabend: Grill, Pommes frites, Sandwiches, Eis…

Sanitäranlagen vor Ort.

Im Rahmen der Europäischen Tage des Kulturerbes ist die Kirche Saint-Vincent (12. Jh.) am Samstag und Sonntag von 10:00 bis 18:00 Uhr zur freien Besichtigung geöffnet.

Mise à jour le 2023-09-13 par OT MONTS ET VALLEES DE MEUSE