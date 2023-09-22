SAMA LEÏ Clermont-l’Hérault, 22 septembre 2023, Clermont-l'Hérault.

Clermont-l’Hérault,Hérault

Poésie musicale, sauvage et vivante

En quête de rencontres vibrantes, le Chant des Pavillons – déjà accueilli lors d’une précédente Barrula – est un trio de musiciens aux improbables instruments à cordes et à pavillons : un Stroh-violin, un Stroh-cello et une Strohbass.

SILLON PROLONGEAIT LA SOIRÉE ?!

Auberge espagnole > Apportez quelque chose à grignoter et à partager.

Clermont-l'Hérault



Musical poetry, wild and alive

In search of vibrant encounters, the Chant des Pavillons – already welcomed at a previous Barrula – is a trio of musicians with improbable string and bell instruments: a Stroh-violin, a Stroh-cello and a Strohbass.

SILLON PROLONGAIT LA SOIRÉE?!

Auberge espagnole > Bring something to nibble and share

Poesía musical, salvaje y viva

En busca de encuentros vibrantes, el Chant des Pavillons ? ya acogido en una Barrula anterior ? es un trío de músicos con instrumentos improbables de cuerda y timbre: un Stroh-violín, un Stroh-celo y un Strohbass.

SILLON PROLONGA LA VELADA?

Auberge espagnole > Traiga algo para picar y compartir

Musikalische Poesie, wild und lebendig

Auf der Suche nach vibrierenden Begegnungen ist der Chant des Pavillons ? bereits bei einer früheren Barrula zu Gast ? ein Trio von Musikern mit unwahrscheinlichen Saiten- und Schalltrichterinstrumenten: eine Stroh-Violine, ein Stroh-Cello und ein Strohbass.

SILLON VERLÄNGERT DEN ABEND?!

Auberge espagnole > Bringen Sie etwas zum Knabbern und Teilen mit

