mar 25 avril 2023
Accueil

À LA DÉCOUVERTE DES OISEAUX DU QUARTIER DE LA GARE 20 Avenue Raymond Lacombe Espace Marcel Vidal Clermont-l'Hérault

Catégories d’Évènement:

À LA DÉCOUVERTE DES OISEAUX DU QUARTIER DE LA GARE 20 Avenue Raymond Lacombe Espace Marcel Vidal, 27 mai 2023, Clermont-l'Hérault.

Dans le cadre de la Fête de la nature, un animateur de la LPO et Patrick Hernandez, guide-
conférencier, vous font découvrir la nature et l’histoire du quartier de la gare de Clermont l’Hérault. Et oui, la nature existe aussi en ville !
Cette balade familiale se terminera au square Clovis Roques, à la fois jardin des poètes et des
oiseaux, autour d’un goûter.
Durée env. 2h – Dès 5 ans.
2023-05-27 à 14:00:00 ; fin : 2023-05-27 16:00:00. .
20 Avenue Raymond Lacombe
Espace Marcel Vidal
Clermont-l’Hérault 34800 Hérault Occitanie

Within the framework of the Festival of the nature, a host of the LPO and Patrick Hernandez, guide-lecturer, make you discover the nature and the history of the district of the station of Clermont l’Hérault
lecturer, make you discover the nature and the history of the district of the station of Clermont l?Hérault. And yes, nature also exists in town!
This family stroll will end in the square Clovis Roques, at the same time garden of the poets and the birds
and birds, around a snack.
Duration approx. 2h – From 5 years old

En el marco de la Fiesta de la naturaleza, un animador de LPO y Patrick Hernandez, guía y conferenciante, le harán descubrir la naturaleza y la historia de la zona de la estación de Clermont l’Hérault
patrick Hernandez, guía y conferenciante, le ayudarán a descubrir la naturaleza y la historia de la zona de la estación de Clermont l’Hérault. Y sí, ¡la naturaleza también existe en la ciudad!
Este paseo familiar terminará en la plaza Clovis Roques, un jardín para poetas y pájaros, alrededor de un tentempié
y los pájaros, alrededor de un tentempié.
Duración aprox. 2 horas – A partir de 5 años

Im Rahmen des Naturfestes werden ein Betreuer des LPO und Patrick Hernandez, ein Fremdenführer, Sie durch den Bahnhof führen
conférencier, führen Sie durch die Natur und die Geschichte des Bahnhofsviertels von Clermont l’Hérault. Und ja, die Natur existiert auch in der Stadt!
Dieser Familienspaziergang endet auf dem Square Clovis Roques, der zugleich Dichter- und Vogelgarten ist
bei einem kleinen Imbiss.
Dauer ca. 2 Std. – Ab 5 Jahren

Mise à jour le 2023-04-13 par OT DU CLERMONTAIS

Détails

Date:
27 mai 2023
Catégories d’Évènement:
,
Évènement Tags:

Autres

Lieu
20 Avenue Raymond Lacombe Espace Marcel Vidal
Adresse
20 Avenue Raymond Lacombe Espace Marcel Vidal
Ville
Clermont-l'Hérault
Departement
Hérault
Lieu Ville
20 Avenue Raymond Lacombe Espace Marcel Vidal Clermont-l'Hérault

Cliquez ici pour ajouter gratuitement un événement dans cet agenda

Clermont-l'Hérault Hérault
Clermont-l'Hérault Hérault

CATÉGORIES POPULAIRES

MENTIONS LÉGALES - OURS

Copyright Unidivers Mag, France 2011-2029
Unidivers est un magazine associatif sans but lucratif (1901), culturel, social et solidaire. Il bénéficie de l'aide du Service civique. Il est reconnu par la République française Service de presse sous le numéro de Commission paritaire Presse : 0624W 91424.

SIREN : 529 400 566. Adresse du siège social : 18, rue Lanjuinais 35000 Rennes. Adresse de la rédaction : 10, rue Jean Guy 35000 Rennes. Téléphone : 02 56 01 81 51 Directeur de la publication : Laurent Kontzler. Rédacteur en chef et Webmaster : Nicolas Roberti. Comité de rédaction : voir la page dédiée.
Les articles de une sont des contenus originaux d'Unidivers. Les informations de l'agenda sont issues de contributions participatives, Open agenda et Datatourisme. Vous pouvez nous signaler tout contenu indésirable par téléphone au 02 56 01 81 51 ou par courriel : contact@unidivers.fr en mentionnant l'adresse url et le titre de l'article en question.

Suivez-nous sur les réseaux sociaux

Malgré des demandes répétées depuis 2012, le ministère de la Culture et la DRAC Bretagne refusent toujours d'accorder une subvention à Unidivers. Notre rédaction, composée de journalistes professionnels, dénonce cette mauvaise administration qui vise à soutenir les gros éditeurs de presse, dirigés par des intérêts privés, au détriment des indépendants, notamment des magazines de presse associatifs. Que devient la liberté de la presse quand seuls quelques groupes privilégiés sont encouragés à l'exercer ?