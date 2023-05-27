À LA DÉCOUVERTE DES OISEAUX DU QUARTIER DE LA GARE 20 Avenue Raymond Lacombe Espace Marcel Vidal, 27 mai 2023, Clermont-l'Hérault.

Dans le cadre de la Fête de la nature, un animateur de la LPO et Patrick Hernandez, guide-

conférencier, vous font découvrir la nature et l’histoire du quartier de la gare de Clermont l’Hérault. Et oui, la nature existe aussi en ville !

Cette balade familiale se terminera au square Clovis Roques, à la fois jardin des poètes et des

oiseaux, autour d’un goûter.

Durée env. 2h – Dès 5 ans.

2023-05-27 à 14:00:00 ; fin : 2023-05-27 16:00:00. .

20 Avenue Raymond Lacombe

Espace Marcel Vidal

Clermont-l’Hérault 34800 Hérault Occitanie



Within the framework of the Festival of the nature, a host of the LPO and Patrick Hernandez, guide-lecturer, make you discover the nature and the history of the district of the station of Clermont l’Hérault

lecturer, make you discover the nature and the history of the district of the station of Clermont l?Hérault. And yes, nature also exists in town!

This family stroll will end in the square Clovis Roques, at the same time garden of the poets and the birds

and birds, around a snack.

Duration approx. 2h – From 5 years old

En el marco de la Fiesta de la naturaleza, un animador de LPO y Patrick Hernandez, guía y conferenciante, le harán descubrir la naturaleza y la historia de la zona de la estación de Clermont l’Hérault

patrick Hernandez, guía y conferenciante, le ayudarán a descubrir la naturaleza y la historia de la zona de la estación de Clermont l’Hérault. Y sí, ¡la naturaleza también existe en la ciudad!

Este paseo familiar terminará en la plaza Clovis Roques, un jardín para poetas y pájaros, alrededor de un tentempié

y los pájaros, alrededor de un tentempié.

Duración aprox. 2 horas – A partir de 5 años

Im Rahmen des Naturfestes werden ein Betreuer des LPO und Patrick Hernandez, ein Fremdenführer, Sie durch den Bahnhof führen

conférencier, führen Sie durch die Natur und die Geschichte des Bahnhofsviertels von Clermont l’Hérault. Und ja, die Natur existiert auch in der Stadt!

Dieser Familienspaziergang endet auf dem Square Clovis Roques, der zugleich Dichter- und Vogelgarten ist

bei einem kleinen Imbiss.

Dauer ca. 2 Std. – Ab 5 Jahren

Mise à jour le 2023-04-13 par OT DU CLERMONTAIS