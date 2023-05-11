CINE-RENCONTRE / AVANT-PREMIERE AUX MASQUES CITOYENNES DE FLORENT LACAZE Rue Roger Salasc, 11 mai 2023, Clermont-l'Hérault.

Projection en Avant-Première du film AUX MASQUES CITOYENNES

A la suite de la séance rencontre avec le réalisateur Florent Lacaze.

2023-05-11 à 20:30:00 ; fin : 2023-05-11 . .

Rue Roger Salasc

Clermont-l’Hérault 34800 Hérault Occitanie



Preview of the film AUX MASQUES CITOYENNES

Following the screening, meeting with the director Florent Lacaze

Preestreno de la película AUX MASQUES CITOYENNES

Después de la proyección, encuentro con el director Florent Lacaze

Vorpremiere des Films AUX MASQUES CITOYENNES

Im Anschluss an die Vorführung Treffen mit dem Regisseur Florent Lacaze

Mise à jour le 2023-04-19 par OT DU CLERMONTAIS