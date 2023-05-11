CINE-RENCONTRE / AVANT-PREMIERE AUX MASQUES CITOYENNES DE FLORENT LACAZE Rue Roger Salasc Clermont-l'Hérault
CINE-RENCONTRE / AVANT-PREMIERE AUX MASQUES CITOYENNES DE FLORENT LACAZE Rue Roger Salasc, 11 mai 2023, Clermont-l'Hérault.
Projection en Avant-Première du film AUX MASQUES CITOYENNES
A la suite de la séance rencontre avec le réalisateur Florent Lacaze.
2023-05-11 à 20:30:00 ; fin : 2023-05-11 . .
Rue Roger Salasc
Clermont-l’Hérault 34800 Hérault Occitanie
Preview of the film AUX MASQUES CITOYENNES
Following the screening, meeting with the director Florent Lacaze
Preestreno de la película AUX MASQUES CITOYENNES
Después de la proyección, encuentro con el director Florent Lacaze
Vorpremiere des Films AUX MASQUES CITOYENNES
Im Anschluss an die Vorführung Treffen mit dem Regisseur Florent Lacaze
