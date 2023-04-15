ERIC BIBB 37 Rue Luis Corvalan, 15 avril 2023, Cléon.

1re partie : Yoann Minkoff & Kris Nolly

Blues

Eric Bibb a peut-être trouvé la formule parfaite, avec son blues contemporain et groovy qui se mêle aux influences africaines, au reggae et au gospel. Quinze talentueux musiciens, américains, européens, jamaïcains, et deux vedettes africaines, le malien Habib Koité et le sénégalais Solo Cissokho, ont participé à Global Griot, un projet des plus

inhabituels et une étape importante dans la carrière exceptionnelle d’Eric Bibb.

Une musique aérienne, où la guitare et la voix chaleureuse de Yoann Minkoff se croisent dans un perpétuel dialogue, s’ajoute une rythmique puissante et subtile entièrement exécutée à la bouche par le beatboxer Kris Nolly.

Confort : Assis, debout, placement libre

Billetterie : https://urlz.fr/kov5

Tarifs des Abonnements “Blues from mars 2023” :

2 concerts : Plein 38€ / Réduit 33€ / Reg’Arts 33€

3 concerts : Plein 51€ / Réduit 44€ / Reg’Arts 44€

4 concerts : Plein 63€ / Réduit 55€ / Reg’Arts 55€

5 concerts : Plein 72€ / Réduit 59€ / Reg’Arts 59€

6 concerts : Plein 79€ / Réduit 66€ / Reg’Arts 66€

Pour tout achat d’un abonnement “Blues From Mars” (pages marquées du logo “Blues From Mars”), le concerts d’Imelda May / Haylen (vendredi 21 avril 2023) est accessible au tarif inférieur.

Attention : Les formules d’abonnements ne sont disponibles qu’à La Traverse..

1st part : Yoann Minkoff & Kris Nolly

Blues

Eric Bibb may have found the perfect formula, with his contemporary and groovy blues that mixes with African influences, reggae and gospel. Fifteen talented musicians from the U.S., Europe, Jamaica, and two African stars, Habib Koité from Mali and Solo Cissokho from Senegal, participated in Global Griot, a most unusual project and an important step in the development of the African music scene

and an important step in Eric Bibb’s exceptional career.

An airy music, where the guitar and the warm voice of Yoann Minkoff meet in a perpetual dialogue, is added to a powerful and subtle rhythmic entirely executed with the mouth by the beatboxer Kris Nolly.

Comfort : Sitting, standing, free seating

Ticketing : https://urlz.fr/kov5

Subscription rates for Blues from March 2023? :

2 concerts : Full 38? / Reduced 33? / Reg?Arts 33?

3 concerts : Full 51? / Reduced 44? / Reg?Arts 44?

4 concerts : Full 63? / Reduced 55? / Reg?Arts 55?

5 concerts : Full 72? / Reduced 59? / Reg?Arts 59?

6 concerts : Full 79? / Reduced 66? / Reg?Arts 66?

If you purchase a Blues From Mars subscription (pages marked with the Blues From Mars logo), the Imelda May / Haylen concert (Friday, April 21, 2023) is available at the lower price.

Please note: Subscription packages are only available at La Traverse.

parte 1: Yoann Minkoff & Kris Nolly

Blues

Puede que Eric Bibb haya encontrado la fórmula perfecta, con su blues contemporáneo y groovy que mezcla con influencias africanas, reggae y gospel. Quince talentosos músicos de Estados Unidos, Europa, Jamaica y dos estrellas africanas, el maliense Habib Koité y el senegalés Solo Cissokho, participaron en Global Griot, un proyecto insólito y un hito en el desarrollo de la escena musical africana

proyecto y un hito en la excepcional carrera de Eric Bibb.

Una música aérea, donde la guitarra y la cálida voz de Yoann Minkoff se cruzan en un diálogo perpetuo, se combina con un ritmo potente y sutil interpretado enteramente en la boca por el beatboxer Kris Nolly.

Comodidad: Sentado, de pie, asiento libre

Venta de entradas: https://urlz.fr/kov5

Blues a partir de marzo de 2023? tarifas de abono :

2 conciertos: Lleno 38? / Reducido 33? / Reg?Arts 33?

3 conciertos : Lleno 51? / Reducido 44? / Reg?Arts 44?

4 conciertos: Completo 63? / Reducido 55? / Reg?Arts 55?

5 conciertos: Lleno 72? / Reducido 59? / Reg?Arts 59?

6 conciertos: Lleno 79? / Reducido 66? / Reg?Arts 66?

Si adquiere un abono Blues From Mars (páginas marcadas con el logotipo Blues From Mars), el concierto de Imelda May / Haylen (viernes 21 de abril de 2023) está disponible al precio reducido.

Atención: los paquetes de abono sólo están disponibles en La Traverse.

1. Teil: Yoann Minkoff & Kris Nolly

Blues

Eric Bibb hat vielleicht die perfekte Formel gefunden, mit seinem zeitgenössischen, groovigen Blues, der sich mit afrikanischen Einflüssen, Reggae und Gospel vermischt. Fünfzehn talentierte Musiker aus den USA, Europa und Jamaika sowie zwei afrikanische Stars, der Malier Habib Koité und der Senegalese Solo Cissokho, beteiligten sich an Global Griot, einem äußerst

ungewöhnliches Projekt und ein Meilenstein in der außergewöhnlichen Karriere von Eric Bibb.

Eine luftige Musik, in der sich die Gitarre und die warme Stimme von Yoann Minkoff in einem ständigen Dialog begegnen, dazu kommt eine kraftvolle und subtile Rhythmik, die vollständig mit dem Mund von dem Beatboxer Kris Nolly ausgeführt wird.

Komfort: Sitzend, stehend, freie Platzwahl

Kartenverkauf: https://urlz.fr/kov5

Preise für Abonnements ?Blues ab März 2023? :

2 Konzerte: Voll 38? / Ermäßigt 33? / Reg?Arts 33?

3 Konzerte: Voll 51? / Ermäßigt 44? / Reg?Arts 44?

4 Konzerte: Voll 63 / Ermäßigt 55 / Reg?Arts 55?

5 Konzerte : Voll 72 / Ermäßigt 59 / Reg?Arts 59?

6 Konzerte : Voll 79 / Ermäßigt 66 / Reg?Arts 66?

Beim Kauf eines ?Blues From Mars? Abonnements (Seiten mit dem ?Blues From Mars? Logo) ist das Konzert von Imelda May / Haylen (Freitag, 21. April 2023) zu einem niedrigeren Preis zugänglich.

Achtung: Die Abonnements sind nur in La Traverse erhältlich.

