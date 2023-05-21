Visite du Moulin d’Abas Moulin d’Abas, 21 mai 2023, Clémont.

Dans le cadre des Journées Européennes des Moulins et du Patrimoine Meulier, le moulin d’ABAS de Clémont (Cher), situé sur un bras de la Sauldre, sera ouvert au public..

Dimanche 2023-05-21 à 09:00:00 ; fin : 2023-05-21 . EUR.

Moulin d’Abas

Clémont 18410 Cher Centre-Val de Loire



Within the framework of the European Days of the Mills and the Mill Heritage, the mill of ABAS of Clémont (Cher), located on an arm of the Sauldre, will be opened to the public.

En el marco de las Jornadas Europeas de los Molinos y del Patrimonio Molinero, el molino ABAS de Clémont (Cher), situado en un brazo del Sauldre, estará abierto al público.

Im Rahmen der Europäischen Tage der Mühlen und des Mühlenerbes wird die ABAS-Mühle in Clémont (Cher), die an einem Arm des Flusses Sauldre liegt, für die Öffentlichkeit zugänglich sein.

Mise à jour le 2023-05-11 par OT SAULDRE ET SOLOGNE