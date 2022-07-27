CLASSIQUES FAVORIS BACH HAENDEL – ORCHESTRE PAUL KUENTZ, 27 juillet 2022, .

CLASSIQUES FAVORIS BACH HAENDEL – ORCHESTRE PAUL KUENTZ
2022-07-27 – 2022-07-27

  Le maestro, Paul Kuentz, vous propose: « Classiques Favoris » – Best Off.
Au programme: CHERUBINI, BACH, VIVALDI, BELLINI …

12 remarquables musiciens sur scène, avec entre autre :
– Marie-Noëlle CROS, soprano
– Régis Manceau et Katell Ravily, flûte

Le maestro, Paul Kuentz, vous propose: « Classiques Favoris » – Best Off.
Au programme: CHERUBINI, BACH, VIVALDI, BELLINI …

12 remarquables musiciens sur scène, avec entre autre :
– Marie-Noëlle CROS, soprano
– Régis Manceau et Katell Ravily, flûte

dernière mise à jour : 2022-05-27 par