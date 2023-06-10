Regroupement des CME Bruéjouls, 10 juin 2023, .

Le regroupement des CME aura lieu sur toute la journée. 10 CME (Conseil Municipal Enfants) seront présents sur la journée. Environ 120 enfants..

2023-06-10 à ; fin : 2023-06-10 . EUR.

Bruéjouls

Clairvaux-d’Aveyron 12330 Aveyron Occitanie



The gathering of the CME will take place throughout the day. 10 CME (Children’s Municipal Council) will be present during the day. About 120 children.

La reunión del CME tendrá lugar a lo largo del día. 10 CME (Consejo Municipal de la Infancia) estarán presentes ese día. Alrededor de 120 niños.

Die Zusammenführung der CMEs wird den ganzen Tag über stattfinden. 10 CME (Conseil Municipal Enfants) werden den ganzen Tag über anwesend sein. Etwa 120 Kinder.

Mise à jour le 2023-04-10 par OFFICE DE TOURISME de CONQUES-MARCILLAC