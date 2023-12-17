Marché de Noël de Clairoix Clairoix Catégories d’Évènement: Clairoix

Oise Marché de Noël de Clairoix Clairoix, 17 décembre 2023 09:00, Clairoix. Clairoix,Oise Présence du Père Noël et de Pat Patrouille. Exposants, buvette, vin chaud, animations pour les enfants..

2023-12-17 09:00 - 17:30. Clairoix 60280 Oise Hauts-de-France



Santa Claus and Pat Patrouille present. Exhibitors, refreshments, mulled wine, children's entertainment. Asistencia de Papá Noel y Pat Patrouille. Expositores, refrescos, vino caliente y animación infantil. Anwesenheit des Weihnachtsmanns und der Pat Patrouille. Aussteller, Getränkestand, Glühwein, Animationen für Kinder.

