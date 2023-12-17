Marché de Noël de Clairoix Clairoix
Clairoix,Oise
Présence du Père Noël et de Pat Patrouille. Exposants, buvette, vin chaud, animations pour les enfants..
Clairoix 60280 Oise Hauts-de-France
Santa Claus and Pat Patrouille present. Exhibitors, refreshments, mulled wine, children’s entertainment.
Asistencia de Papá Noel y Pat Patrouille. Expositores, refrescos, vino caliente y animación infantil.
Anwesenheit des Weihnachtsmanns und der Pat Patrouille. Aussteller, Getränkestand, Glühwein, Animationen für Kinder.
Mise à jour le 2023-12-06 par SIM Aisne/Oise/Somme HDF – Compiègne – Pierrefonds Tourisme